Bengaluru physician offers 3 simple health measures to protect yourself amid high AQI: Beyond air purifiers and masks

The air quality in Delhi-NCR refuses to improve. As the AQI (air quality index) continues to decline, remaining well above safe levels, it is important to know safety measures beyond installing air purifiers and face masks that can protect your overall wellbeing. Respiratory illnesses are rising not just among the elderly but also in young adults and children. (Freepik)

Also Read | UK physician explains 3 surprising ways people get sun damage despite doing everything right: ‘Most people apply only…’

HT Lifestyle reached out to consultant physician, Dr Leelamohan PVR, Padithem Health Care, and consultant at Practo, Bengaluru, to share safety measures one can adopt. He cautioned, “Respiratory illnesses are rising not just among the elderly but also in young adults and children. While masks and air purifiers are essential, there are several other measures that can significantly reduce the impact of polluted air on your health.”

Keep windows closed during early in the morning and late evening, and track real-time AQI updates before stepping out. (Hindustan Times)

Here are the 3 measures he suggested:

1. Limit outdoor exposure:

Dr Leelamohan advised against any outdoor activities, especially early in the morning and late evening, when pollution levels peak due to temperature inversion.

He suggested, “Keep windows closed during these hours and track real-time AQI updates before stepping out. If outdoor exercise is part of your routine, shift it indoors or to mid-day hours when pollution temporarily dips.”

2. Support lung health naturally:

Next, the physician suggested staying well-hydrated as water helps flush toxins and keeps the mucosal lining of the airways moist. He advised, “Practice deep-breathing exercises like pranayama or diaphragmatic breathing to expand lung capacity and clear airways. Using a saline nasal rinse can also reduce nasal irritation from dust and pollutants.”

3. Strengthen respiratory resilience through nutrition:

Lastly, Dr Leelamohan stressed the importance of eating a diet rich in antioxidants, as it helps the body fight oxidative stress caused by pollution. According to the Cleveland Clinic, oxidative stress is an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body, leading to cell damage.

To fight, he suggested including citrus fruits, amla, turmeric, leafy greens, walnuts, and foods high in omega-3 fatty acids. “These not only protect lung tissue but also reduce inflammation,” he revealed.

“Small, consistent lifestyle changes – hydration, clean indoor air, and mindful breathing – can make a measurable difference in protecting your lungs during Delhi’s smog season,” the physician advised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.