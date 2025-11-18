UK physician explains 3 surprising ways people get sun damage despite doing everything right: ‘Most people apply only…’

Whether it’s summer heat or mild winter sunshine, harmful UV rays affect our skin year-round. Yet many rely on shortcuts or incomplete routines, convinced they’ve checked all the boxes for sun safety. The reality? Some of these habits barely offer protection at all and may be doing more harm than good. Dr Mezher highlights 3 myths about sun protection and the need for daily sunscreen.

Sermed Mezher, a family medicine physician based in London, England, shares 3 surprising ways people think they're protected from the sun but aren't.

Can makeup SPF really protect your skin

“SPF ratings on makeup can be misleading, because the protection they provide is based on using a much larger amount of product than most people ever apply,” Dr Mezher explains.

“To achieve the labelled SPF, whether it’s 15, 30, or 50, you would need to use a thick, even layer similar to how you’d apply a dedicated sunscreen. In reality, most people use only a light dusting of powder or a thin layer of foundation, which delivers only a fraction of the stated protection.” This means makeup alone cannot replace sunscreen, even if the packaging suggests otherwise.

Are you exposed to UV even in shade or cloudy weather

Dr Mezher also reminds that UV exposure doesn’t only happen under direct sunlight: “It’s important to remember that UV radiation is present even in the shade and on cloudy days. Up to 80 percent of UV rays can penetrate clouds, and UV can bounce off surfaces like concrete, water, and even snow. Shade reduces exposure, but it doesn’t eliminate it.”

Because of these factors, he stresses the importance of using proper sunscreen daily: “Dermatologists recommend applying a dedicated sunscreen under makeup to ensure you get the full level of protection your skin needs.”

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.