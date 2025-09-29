5 lightweight sunscreens for daily use that protect you from the harmful UV rays

If there is one skincare product that is a must to be carried in your handbags, it is a sunscreen! Be it your beach vacation or just daily work hassle, it is always advisable to keep a lightweight sunscreen handy in your bag. These sunscreens not only protect us from the harmful UV rays of the sun but also keep your skin safe from sunburn, prevents ageing, and dark spots. And in case, you have been looking to buy a lightweight sunscreen, then you're at the right spot. 5 Lightweight sunscreens for your daily use(Shutterstock)

In this listicle, we have covered our top 5 picks of sunscreens for your daily use. So, wherever you go, keep them handy.

Check out top 5 lightweight sunscreens for you:

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 protects your skin with broad-spectrum defence against the harmful UVA and UVB rays. Its lightweight, fragrance-free formula absorbs quickly, leaving no white cast. Enriched with antioxidants, it prevents sun damage, premature ageing, and dark spots. Suitable for all skin types, this dermatologist-tested sunscreen ensures long-lasting hydration and high protection for everyday outdoor use.

Foxtale SPF 50 vitamin C Glow Sunscreen shields your skin while brightening it with vitamin C. Its advanced formula prevents sunburn, tanning, and dark spots, leaving the skin radiant. Lightweight and non-sticky, it blends effortlessly without white cast. Ideal for daily wear, this sunscreen protects against pollution and sun damage while enhancing the natural glow for healthy, youthful skin.

Hyphen Golden Hour Glow Sunscreen offers SPF 50 protection with a dewy finish that enhances natural radiance. Infused with nourishing ingredients, it hydrates your skin while shielding it from harmful UVA/UVB rays. Its lightweight texture spreads easily without greasiness or white cast. Perfect for everyday wear, it doubles as a skin-brightening sunscreen for a luminous, sun-safe glow.

The Derma Co Ultra Light Zinc Mineral Sunscreen combines SPF 50 protection with skin-soothing minerals. Formulated with non-nano zinc oxide, it provides strong UVA/UVB defence while being gentle on sensitive skin. Its ultra-light, matte finish ensures comfort without stickiness or white residue. Dermatologist-recommended, this sunscreen is fragrance-free, water-resistant, and ideal for acne-prone, oily, or reactive skin.

FAQ for lightweight sunscreen What is a lightweight sunscreen? A lightweight sunscreen is a sun protection formula designed to feel non-greasy, breathable, and comfortable on the skin. It absorbs quickly, doesn’t leave a heavy residue, and is ideal for daily wear.

Does lightweight sunscreen still provide enough protection? Yes. As long as the sunscreen has a proper SPF (30 or higher) and is broad-spectrum (UVA + UVB protection), it provides the same level of protection as regular sunscreens, but with a lighter texture.

Is lightweight sunscreen suitable for sensitive skin? Many lightweight sunscreens are formulated with gentle, non-comedogenic ingredients and are free from parabens, fragrances, or alcohol, making them safe for sensitive skin. Always check the ingredient list and do a patch test.

Can I skip moisturizer if I use a lightweight sunscreen? If your lightweight sunscreen is hydrating and your skin isn’t very dry, you may skip moisturizer. However, people with dry skin may still benefit from applying moisturizer underneath.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.