Mumbai neurologist shares best 'brain hack' to manage anxiety and calm your nervous system: ‘Connect with your body…'

Anxiety is something most of us experience at some point, whether it's before a big meeting, during stressful situations, or even for no obvious reason at all. When it hits, it can feel overwhelming, leaving your mind racing and your body tense. Dr Sid Warrier, a neurologist based in Mumbai, shares in his November 14 Instagram post practical tips and strategies on what to do when anxiety strikes. Anxiety management techniques vary by intensity, according to Dr. Warrier. (Shutterstock)

How to manage medium-level anxiety

“Think of anxiety like a volume knob,” Dr Warrier explains. “It can be at a low level, where it’s almost like a whisper. It can be at a medium level, where you know it’s there. Or it can be at a very high level, where it’s screaming.” For low-level anxiety, simple techniques like deep breathing or stretching can help. “Even basic practices such as box breathing or slow exhalation can calm your nervous system. In a way, it’s telling your body that you are safe,” he says.

When anxiety rises to a medium level, manifesting as restlessness or feeling on edge, Dr Warrier recommends grounding techniques. “Connect with your body’s sensory system. Think of five things you can see, four things you can hear, three things you can touch, two things you can taste, and one thing you can smell. This brings you back to your body and helps you calm down.”

Other strategies for medium-level anxiety include a quick body scan to check in with each part of your body or taking a walk. “The rhythmic action of walking can also help calm your nervous system,” he adds.

What to do during high-level anxiety or panic attacks

High-level anxiety, such as during a panic attack or overwhelming stress, requires a more immediate intervention. “This is where you need a slight shock to reset your nervous system, either by splashing cold water on your face or keeping an ice cube in your mouth. Cold water activates the mammalian dive reflex, which brings down your heart rate, stimulates the vagus nerve, and calms you down,” explains Dr Warrier.

By understanding the intensity of anxiety and using the right technique for each level, it becomes easier to regain control and calm the nervous system. As Dr Warrier notes, “Different levels of anxiety need different tools. The key is to match your response to your body’s needs.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.