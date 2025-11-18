Fatima Sana Shaikh says her relationship with food was ‘toxic’ as she opens up about battling bulimia after Dangal

Fatima Sana Shaikh recently opened up about her long struggle with eating disorders, admitting that her relationship with food has often been “toxic.” On Rhea Chakraborty’s November 17 podcast Chapter 2, the actor revealed she battled bulimia for a year and that it was her Dangal co-star Sanya Malhotra who first recognised the signs. (Also read: Fortis Vasant Kunj gastroenterologist says hidden sugars in so-called ‘healthy’ foods are India’s biggest scam ) Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about battle with bulimia and toxic relationship with food. (Instagram)

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about struggles with bulimia

Fatima shared that she has always had a “love-hate” relationship with herself and felt pressured to maintain a certain image. During Dangal, she consumed 2,500–3,000 calories daily to gain weight for her role, but when the film ended, she continued eating the same way while training far less, leading to unhealthy habits. Food became her comfort, and she found herself eating continuously for hours. “I’m hating myself because I have no control,” she said.

Her struggle soon swung to the extreme opposite. Fatima revealed she would sometimes starve herself, avoiding stepping out because she feared bingeing again. Reflecting on that period, she admitted she thought about food constantly and had a rigid, unhealthy approach to dieting.

It was Sanya Malhotra who gently pointed out what was happening. Fatima recalled feeling deep shame when confronted, realising the toll it was taking on her mental health. She added that while the journey has been difficult, she now has a better understanding of her body and is working toward a healthier balance.

What is Bulimia Nervosa?

In a 2022 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vrushali Bichkar, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist at Motherhood Hospital, Pune, explained that bulimia nervosa is an eating disorder characterised by repeated episodes of binge eating followed by purging to “get rid” of the extra calories. Purging may involve self-induced vomiting or excessive exercise, such as running on a treadmill for hours.

Dr Bichkar noted that people struggling with bulimia often experience high anxiety and may show self-injurious behaviours. Common signs include stained teeth, calluses on the backs of the hands or knuckles due to vomiting, frequent weight fluctuations, and irregular menstrual cycles.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.