Fitness coach shares 5 simple actions you need to adopt to ‘avoid gaining weight between now and end of year’

We are almost near the end of 2025, and as 2026 approaches, many of you must be planning to lose weight. With only a few weeks to go until the new year, this weight loss goal can seem unreasonable. But we have a solution for you. Instead of shedding 10, 20 or more kgs, aim to not gain any weight in these few weeks. Do these 5 things and start 2026 with confidence.

In an Instagram post shared on November 17, fitness coach Raj Ganpath listed 5 simple actions to finish 2025 on a fit note and not gain even an ounce of weight. He wrote, “We have six weeks left in 2025. And if you can do this 1 simple thing, you can finish the year looking and feeling strong, which means you can start the new year on the front foot without pressure or guilt.”

Now, what is this one thing and how do you do it? He suggested, “The one thing between now and the end of the year is: do not gain any weight.” Here are the 5 actions he suggested:

1. Exercise at least 20 times

Between now and the end of the year, the fitness coach recommended exercising at least 20 times. “That means a little more than three times a week. Maybe you're doing more, maybe you're doing less, but figure it out. Make the 20 times happen. It's just 6 weeks,” he suggested.

2. Walk at least 8k steps daily

Next, he recommended walking at least 8,000 steps, ideally 10,000 steps, every day. He explained, “You need not do this in one shot. You can break it up. You can accumulate throughout the day. How exactly you do it doesn't matter, but make sure it happens. Again, it's just 6 weeks.”

3. Add protein and vegetables to each meal

The fitness coach recommended adding some form of protein and vegetables to every meal you eat for the next 6 weeks. It can be any protein and vegetable, with only a few restrictions: “Make sure it's not oily, fried, creamy, or rich.”

4. Do not overeat

Next, the fitness coach stressed, “Regardless of what you eat, when you eat, or where you eat, make sure you don't overeat. If you can, slightly undereat if you can't eat to satiety, but make sure you're not eating to fullness.”

5. Track your weight

Lastly, he advised tracking your weight every day, be it every other day or a couple of times a week. “Make sure you're always aware of what your body weight is. This awareness will help you put in the right efforts. that will help you stay on track consistently,” he explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.