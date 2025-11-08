Karan Johar says childhood trauma makes him paranoid of Yash, Roohi gaining weight: ‘I get angry if they miss football’

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has often spoken about being bullied during his childhood because of his weight. In a recent conversation with Sania Mirza on her podcast, Serving It Up with Sania, for Myntra, Karan opened up about deep emotional traumas from his early years that continue to shape him as a parent. Karan Johar with his twins Yash and Roohi Johar.

Karan Johar says his childhood traumas have made him paranoid about his kids gaining weight

Karan discussed the dark, ugly and unfortunate side of social media, where people zoom into your face and scrutinise every detail. He talked about how children in school now experience anxiety about not looking “hot enough” or not having enough followers. He recalled that although he was a plus-size child, he was still allowed to be happy, but he now worries for children who are “physically different” today.

When asked whether he feels his children are mentally prepared to handle these pressures, Karan said, “I want to tell you that 50% of me is so scarred by my childhood that I get paranoid that my kids would gain weight. I carry childhood trauma. I keep saying Don’t eat sugar. But a part of me wants to liberate them from it. I get angry if they miss or bunk a football class because they have too many classes in school.”

Recalling his childhood trauma, he added, “I remember I was told, play dabba gul because football is not for you. I am in a conflicted zone of parenting. I am worried. Their screen time is limited, but still things pop up. Because of things being said at school, I have changed my clothing so they don’t have to be afraid of what people will say at school. I am a maximalist but now I have changed because I am worried about my kids. I am worried they might go online and find some clips that may embarrass them. I want my kids to be accepting of everything and everyone.”

Karan’s journey into parenthood began in February 2017, when the filmmaker welcomed his twins, Yash and Roohi, through surrogacy. He named them after his parents, Yash Johar and Hiroo Johar (Roohi being a rearrangement of “Hiroo”). The filmmaker often shares pictures and videos of moments spent with his twins at home.

Karan Johar’s upcoming movie

Karan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming production, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in lead roles and is scheduled to release in cinemas on 25 December. The film is set to clash with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s YRF spy-universe film, Alpha.