Obesity reversal specialist shares the number 1 exercise mistake women should avoid when trying to lose weight

hWhen people try to lose weight, especially women, they often focus on cardio, strength training, and a balanced diet. However, they forget one key thing: to do stability exercises that can strengthen the ankles, knees, lower back, hips, shoulders, and neck. Mobility for a woman who has weight issues is very calorie-intensive. (Freepik)

Dr Malhar Ganla, a 'diabetes and obesity reversal' specialist, advocated for the same in an Instagram video shared on October 10. He urged women with higher body fat percentage or weight concerns to avoid 1 mistake during weight loss: not strengthening their joints and ensuring their body works as a unified system before transitioning to mobilisation or strength training.

Women avoid this 1 exercise mistake during weight loss

According to Dr Ganla, many women enjoy mobility exercises, such as walking, swimming, and running, among others, which make them feel like they're doing something. “You'll go to a gym, you'll do a lot of weights, and at the end of the day, you feel it's not showing any result.” But why does this happen?

He explained, “Mobility for a woman who has weight issues is very calorie-intensive. Almost 40 percent of your body is fat by the time you're 50 years old. And this fat doesn't have any stability. It tends to move a lot when you walk. This is called an obesity sway.”

Why do women have joint issues?

According to the expert, due to the obesity sway, your centre of gravity shifts, and to stabilise the ligaments, you must constantly flex. Moreover, when you produce force during walking or strength training, the pressure of stabilisation comes on those ligaments.

Dr Ganla added that due to this pressure, your joints will give way, and that's where the ‘arthritic changes in your knee and ankle start.’

According to him, the first step for women is not to increase their movement when they start exercising. It is to get more stability.

“Always visit physios or if you call a trainer, tell him my ankle, knees, lower back, hips, shoulders, and neck have to all start working first as one. Once that unit is stable, then you get into mobilisation,” he advised.

“Let there be at least a minute or two of stability in yoga to hold every pose. Even if you're using weights, hold the weight steady for some time. We'll have a lot of time for strength building later,” Dr Ganla added.

