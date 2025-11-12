Search
Wed, Nov 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Malaika Arora shows 5 easy dumbbell moves that ‘can tone your arms and fire up your core in minutes’

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Updated on: Nov 12, 2025 11:57 am IST

Malaika Arora shares 5 dumbbell exercises for toning arms and engaging the core. These simple workouts can be performed at home, targeting major muscle groups.

Malaika Arora incorporates various forms of workouts into her fitness routine to stay in the best shape and maintain her health at 50. The wellness icon loves doing yoga, Pilates, strength training, and cardio when she hits the gym, motivating millions of her followers to be the best version of themselves.

Malaika Arora shares 5 powerful yet easy exercises to tone your arms.
Malaika Arora shares 5 powerful yet easy exercises to tone your arms.

Also Read | Nutritionist shares simple protein laddu recipe for glowing skin, hair: 'Just 3 ingredients and hardly takes 10 minutes'

In an Instagram video shared on November 11, Malaika revealed the secret to her toned arm muscles and core. The 50-year-old star shared five dumbbell exercises that you can easily practice at home, which will help tone your arms and engage your core in minutes.

Malaika Arora's 5 dumbbell moves to tone arms

Sharing the 5 powerful yet easy exercises, Malaika captioned her video, “Did you know? These 5 dumbbell moves can tone your arms and fire up your core in minutes.” In the clip, she can be seen performing five dumbbell exercises that target the arms and upper body, engaging every major muscle group. Here are the 5 movements she did in the clip:

1. Lateral side raise

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding dumbbells in each hand. Now, bend forward at the waist, keeping a slight bend in your knees. Lift the dumbbells out to the sides, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Lower the weights back down with control. Repeat for desired reps.

2. Standing shoulder press

Stand upright with your feet shoulder-width apart, hold a dumbbell in each hand. Now, bring the dumbbells up to shoulder height, with your palms facing forward and core engaged. Press the dumbbells directly overhead by extending your elbows, pause briefly at the top. Now, slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position. Repeat for desired reps.

3. Bicep curls

Malaika Arora's 5 dumbbell moves to tone arms. (Google Gemini)
Malaika Arora's 5 dumbbell moves to tone arms. (Google Gemini)

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and upright. Now, take dumbbells in both hands and engage your core by pulling your shoulders back. Curl the weight up by bending only at your elbows, and slowly lower the weights back to the starting position. Repeat for desired reps.

4. Kettlebell swing

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and a slight bend in your knees. Then, grip the kettlebell with both hands and swing it around your body in a clockwise and counter clockwise motion. Keep your back flat, chest up, and shoulders back. Repeat for desired reps.

5. Triceps overhead extension

Stand shoulder-width apart, then take a dumbbell and hold it directly overhead with chest out, engaged core, and relaxed shoulders. Extend both arms overhead, then bring it down by bending only the elbows. Repeat for desired reps.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Malaika Arora shows 5 easy dumbbell moves that ‘can tone your arms and fire up your core in minutes’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On