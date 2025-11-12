Malaika Arora shows 5 easy dumbbell moves that ‘can tone your arms and fire up your core in minutes’

Malaika Arora incorporates various forms of workouts into her fitness routine to stay in the best shape and maintain her health at 50. The wellness icon loves doing yoga, Pilates, strength training, and cardio when she hits the gym, motivating millions of her followers to be the best version of themselves. Malaika Arora shares 5 powerful yet easy exercises to tone your arms.

Also Read | Nutritionist shares simple protein laddu recipe for glowing skin, hair: 'Just 3 ingredients and hardly takes 10 minutes'

In an Instagram video shared on November 11, Malaika revealed the secret to her toned arm muscles and core. The 50-year-old star shared five dumbbell exercises that you can easily practice at home, which will help tone your arms and engage your core in minutes.

Malaika Arora's 5 dumbbell moves to tone arms

Sharing the 5 powerful yet easy exercises, Malaika captioned her video, “Did you know? These 5 dumbbell moves can tone your arms and fire up your core in minutes.” In the clip, she can be seen performing five dumbbell exercises that target the arms and upper body, engaging every major muscle group. Here are the 5 movements she did in the clip:

1. Lateral side raise

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding dumbbells in each hand. Now, bend forward at the waist, keeping a slight bend in your knees. Lift the dumbbells out to the sides, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Lower the weights back down with control. Repeat for desired reps.

2. Standing shoulder press

Stand upright with your feet shoulder-width apart, hold a dumbbell in each hand. Now, bring the dumbbells up to shoulder height, with your palms facing forward and core engaged. Press the dumbbells directly overhead by extending your elbows, pause briefly at the top. Now, slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position. Repeat for desired reps.

3. Bicep curls

Malaika Arora's 5 dumbbell moves to tone arms. (Google Gemini)

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and upright. Now, take dumbbells in both hands and engage your core by pulling your shoulders back. Curl the weight up by bending only at your elbows, and slowly lower the weights back to the starting position. Repeat for desired reps.

4. Kettlebell swing

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and a slight bend in your knees. Then, grip the kettlebell with both hands and swing it around your body in a clockwise and counter clockwise motion. Keep your back flat, chest up, and shoulders back. Repeat for desired reps.

5. Triceps overhead extension

Stand shoulder-width apart, then take a dumbbell and hold it directly overhead with chest out, engaged core, and relaxed shoulders. Extend both arms overhead, then bring it down by bending only the elbows. Repeat for desired reps.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.