Nutritionist shares simple protein laddu recipe for glowing skin, hair: 'Just 3 ingredients and hardly takes 10 minutes'

You probably already know that a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals is more crucial for achieving glowing skin and healthy hair than relying solely on topical creams, serums, or shampoos. But do you know how you can use foods you likely have in your kitchen to treat your skin from the inside out – and even achieve a more radiant glow? Also read | Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares 4 ways to use banana peel on your face for naturally glowing skin Nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar said your skin and hair care are more of what you eat than what you apply. Check out her 'protein and collagen laddu' recipe. (Image generated using Meta AI)

In a November 4 Instagram post, nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar shared the benefits of making a 'protein and collagen laddu' for improving skin and hair health. In the video she posted, Shalini highlighted three main ingredients and their advantages: she said aliv seeds supply iron, omega-3, and vitamin C to reduce hair loss and stimulate growth, whole black urad dal provides high-quality plant protein to boost collagen production, and black sesame seeds offer calcium and folate to clear skin pigmentation and reduce wrinkles by also promoting collagen.

Laddu recipe to boost skin and hair health

Shalini shared that this combination of protein, vitamins, and minerals provides a natural glow, adding that diet is more crucial for skin and hair care than external applications. Shalini described her laddu recipe as fast and simple, taking only 10 minutes.

She said, “Here is the protein and collagen laddu. If you want naturally glowing skin and healthy shining hair – just three ingredients, and hardly takes 10 minutes to make it.”

Shalini further said: “Number one – aliv seeds. The iron, omega 3 and vitamin C in this will reduce the hair fall, strengthen your hair follicles and stimulate very good hair growth. Number two – black and whole urad dal. A very high quality plant protein, which will increase the collagen production in your body – so you have a healthy skin and hair not just at external level but from the root. Number three – black sesame seeds, the richest form of calcium and folate, which will clear up your skin by reducing the pigmentation, prevent fine lines and wrinkles because they also highly boost collagen.”

“When this protein is combined with these vitamins and minerals, they give a natural glow to your skin and hair. Detailed recipe in the caption, your skin and hair care is more of what you eat than what you apply,” Shalini added.

Nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar shares a simple recipe for a laddu that could help your skin and hair stay healthy. (Made using Gemini AI)

aHere is the 'simple' recipe Shalini shared

1. Dry roast 1 cup aliv seeds + 1 cup whole black urad dal + 1/2 cup sesame seeds separately until it's well roasted.

2. Add all these 3 together in a blender along with some jaggery and powder it well.

3. Jaggery will bind all the ingredients.

4. Roll out medium-sized ladoos and store them in an airtight container, consume 1 ladoo every day.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.