Rujuta Diwekar spills health benefits of ‘secret beauty pill’ aliv in laddoos

For health enthusiasts and fitness freaks, here's a fun fact - Aliv ladoo is rich in iron and folic acid and this Tuesday, India's leading nutritionist and exercise science expert Rujuta Diwekar spilled the beans on the health benefits of “the secret beauty pill” aliv in laddoo form. Revealing that it can be eaten “in the form of a laddoo ideally” since it is packed with health benefits for all and prevents acidity, bloating and travel headaches, Rujuta shared an easy recipe of her favourite “snack on morning flights”.

Taking to her social media handle, Rujuta posted a picture of homemade aliv laddoos. She revealed the simple recipe which read, “Aliv, the secret beauty pill - In the form of a laddoo ideally, along with coconut, jaggery and ghee. Rolled with bare hands, with love in your heart and smile on your lips (sic).”

Adding to its varied health benefits, Rujuta highlighted:

1. It is a “MUST for every pre-pubescent boy and girl so that they don’t fall short of iron and make a smooth transition to puberty with robust Hb levels (sic).”

2. Not only for every pre-pubescent boy and girl but also a “MUST for every teenager, the folate will ensure that even when you have a breakup, you don’t have break outs (sic).”

3. According to the nutritionist, the aliv laddoos are a “MUST for every couple who are planning to make babies. It’s the best kept fertility secret (sic).”

4. She also asserted that it is a "MUST for everyone at peri & post menopause as the Sulforaphane helps prevent and clear pigmentation on the skin (sic).”

She concluded by enlightening that aliv is also popular by the names Halim and Asariyo and is her favourite snack on morning flights since it “prevents acidity, bloating and other travel headaches (sic).”

That is all the fitness motivation we need to whip up our own stack of aliv laddoos and satiate our sweet tooth cravings this winter. What about you?

