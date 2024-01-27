The role of diet in skin health: What to eat for a healthy complexion
Achieving a healthy complexion goes beyond skincare products; it's deeply connected to your diet. Experts reveal what to eat for a healthy complexion
When it comes to healthy skin, the saying, “You are what you eat” holds good hence, nutrient-rich foods can contribute significantly to skin health. According to health and skin experts, incorporating a balanced diet with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants can promote a radiant and clear complexion because a well-rounded diet not only benefits your internal health but also reflects positively on your skin, providing a natural glow and resilience.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Andrea Rachel Castelino, Consultant Dermatologist at DermaZeal Clinic in Bangalore, shared, “A healthy balanced diet consisting of protein-rich food such as eggs, Lean meat, and tofu aids in the formation of a healthy skin barrier and aids in the formation of collagen in our skin. Essential fatty acids like omega 3 and omega 6 found in nuts, seeds, and flax seed oil are anti-inflammatories. Vitamins such as Vitamin C and Vitamin E obtained from oranges, lime, kiwis, almonds and pistachios are excellent antioxidants and aid in collagen cross-linking in the skin.”
She added, “Carotenoid foods which are red, yellow and orange fruits and vegetables such as carrots mangoes and papayas are excellent sources of vitamin A, which are potent free radical scavengers, preventing damage to the skin. Antioxidants such as resveratrol are naturally found in pomegranates and grapes. Green tea contains epigallocatechin which aids in anti-aging. Lycopenes which are a potent detoxifier of the skin are found in tomatoes, watermelons, and grapefruits.”
Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Akanksha Singh Cornuit, Founder at ProMed Aesthetics, advised what to include for a healthy complexion -
- Antioxidant-Rich Foods: Berries, citrus fruits, and leafy greens help combat oxidative stress.
- Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Found in fatty fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts, they support skin elasticity and hydration.
- Vitamins A and C: Carrots, sweet potatoes, and spinach (Vitamin A).
- Citrus fruits, strawberries, and bell peppers (Vitamin C) promote collagen production.
- Hydration: Drink plenty of water for skin hydration. Herbal teas and water-rich fruits also contribute.
- Protein Sources: Lean meats, poultry, fish, and plant-based proteins (beans, lentils) support tissue repair.
- Probiotics: Yogurt, kefir, and fermented foods promote gut health, influencing skin condition.
- Limit Sugar and Processed Foods: Excessive sugar can contribute to skin issues. Opt for whole, unprocessed foods instead.
- Green Tea: Contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.
- Moderate Alcohol and Caffeine: Excessive consumption can dehydrate the skin; moderation is key.