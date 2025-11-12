Sherlyn Chopra undergoes breast implant removal surgery; shares real reason: 'Since last couple of months I have...'

Breast augmentation is surgery to increase breast size and involves placing breast implants under breast tissue or chest muscles. Actor and model Sherlyn Chopra, who has had breast work done, took to Instagram on November 11 to share hard feelings about breast implants and also revealed why she opted to remove them altogether. Also read | Kylie Jenner gets candid about her breast implants after fan's plea: ‘Hope this helps’ Sherlyn Chopra shared her decision to remove her breast implants due to chronic pain and health issues. (Instagram/ Sherlyn Chopra)

Sherlyn Chopra on her breast implants removal

In the video she posted, Sherlyn spoke about her decision to undergo breast implant removal surgery on Tuesday due to a variety of physical ailments – she said she has been suffering from chronic pain in her back, chest, neck, and shoulders, which medical experts determined was caused by the 'heavy' implants.

Sherlyn added that the surgery was intended to restore agility, vitality, and stamina to her life. While showing some nervousness, Sherlyn admitted she was excited about starting a new chapter of her life. After the surgery, she took to Instagram Stories to share a clip of herself from the hospital and asked her followers to ‘pray for her’; she wrote, “Feeling lighter.”

In the earlier video, Sherlyn said: “Hey guys, since the last couple of months, I have been enduring chronic back pain, chest pain, neck pain, shoulder pain, and also chronic pressure in my chest area. After a series of medical investigations and back and forth consultations with medical experts, I have realised that the cause of my chronic pain has been, that's right, my heavy breast implants. And so, in my best interests and to bring back agility, vitality, and stamina into my life, I have decided to have my breast implants removed once and for all.”

'I cannot wait to start a brand new life'

Sherlyn added: “Am I nervous? A little; excited immensely. I cannot wait to start a brand new life with no excess baggage. I pray that the almighty bless me and the hands of the surgeons who are going to be performing my breast implant removal surgery today. God bless us all. Thank you.”

She wrote in her caption, “In August 2023, I had gotten all the fillers removed from my face so as to look like my authentic self. And today, I’m undergoing a breast implant removal surgery so as to live life with no excess baggage. Please understand that this post is not about criticising fillers and/or silicon implants and/or the lovers of the same. This post reflects purely my choice to embrace myself just the way I am.”

Sherlyn's experience highlights the importance of considering the potential risks and complications of breast augmentation. If you're thinking of this surgery, consult a plastic surgeon to discuss possible risks.

The Mayo Clinic warns that breast augmentation carries risks like capsular contracture (scar tissue forming around the implant), breast pain, infection, changes in nipple and breast sensation, implant position changes, and implant leaks or tears.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.