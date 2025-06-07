Search Search
After Kylie Jenner, Kristin Cavallari reveals her breast implant details

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jun 07, 2025 12:48 AM IST

In a recent Instagram Q&A, Kristin Cavallari shared that she got new breast implants, revealing the exact measurements.

Kristin Cavallari recently got candid about her breast implants. The Hills alum followed in Kylie Jenner's footsteps on Friday, revealing she got a “new set” of implants just days ago. 

Kristin Cavallari revealed her exact breast implant details (Instagram)
Kristin Cavallari revealed her exact breast implant details (Instagram)

Kristin Cavallari gets candid about her breast implants in fan Q/A

In a Q/A on her Instagram Stories, a fan asked the 38-year-old, “What size did you get? I always tell friends you are my boob-spiration” To which, Cavallari explained that her implants are not as big as people usually think. 

“I was 300 cc before and now I’m 340. Everyone thinks I went a lot bigger but I’ve just pushed them up a couple of times since getting them done,” the Honestly Cavallari star wrote. 

Also Read: Kylie Jenner gets candid about her breast implants after fan's plea: ‘Hope this helps’

“This is the new set a few days ago and they fit my frame,” she added next to a photo of herself wearing a white tube dress. This is not the first time that Cavallari has opened up about going under the knife. 

The reality star got her first breast implants more than eight years ago. During a May episode of her podcast Let's Be Honest, she confirmed that she had “recently got her boobs redone.” 

Also Read: Miley Cyrus makes rare comment about Nick Jonas, says ‘Niley for life’

“Something in me was telling me to redo my boobs. My intuition was saying, ‘Redo your boobs. At least get a consultation. At least down this road. And I can’t tell you why, but something in me was telling me to do it,’” she added.

Cavallari's candid response to her fan on Friday comes just days after Jenner disclosed the exact details of her breast implants. In response to a fan's TikTok plea, the Kylie Cosmetics founder candidly wrote, “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!!”

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
