Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kylie Jenner gets candid about her breast implants after fan's plea: ‘Hope this helps’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jun 04, 2025 12:54 AM IST

Kylie Jenner surprisingly reveals the exact details of her breast implants after a fan asked her to ‘help a girl out’ on TikTok

Kylie Jenner revealed the exact details of her breast implants after a fan's plea. The 27-year-old shared the information in a comment while replying to a TikToker who praised the model for her “most perfect natural looking boob job ever.” 

US socialite Kylie Jenner arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed "Tailored for You," aligning with the Costume Institute�s exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," set to open to the public on May 10. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)
US socialite Kylie Jenner arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed "Tailored for You," aligning with the Costume Institute�s exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," set to open to the public on May 10. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Kylie Jenner reveals her breast implant details after fan's plea

The fan, who goes by Rachel Leary, addressed Jenner in the now-viral TikTok video, saying, “You have got what I am looking for to have done, in terms of like, a boob job.” “It’s like the most perfect natural looking boob job ever.” 

Leary went on to say, “They’re still big, but whatever way you had the implants — if they are implants or if you had fat transfer — to me, it is perfection.”

Also Read: Danny DeVito makes shocking admission about ‘lusting after’ Michelle Pfeiffer

“That is what I aspire mine to look like. I don’t expect you to share who did the work, but in terms of what you actually had done, I feel like you’ve been quite open about having your boobs done,” she added.

Leary captioned the video, “Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner i just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully.” In response to her plea, Jenner candidly wrote, “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!!”

445 cc is estimated to be between a D and DD cup, depending on the original breast size, according to London's Centre for Surgery. The Kylie Cosmetics founder also disclosed that she got the procedure done by Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Garth Fisher.

According to Page Six, Fisher has also previously worked with Jenner's sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, on a cancerous facial tumour removal and a breast augmentation, respectively. The mom-of-two concluded her comment with, “Hope this helps lol.”

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Kylie Jenner gets candid about her breast implants after fan's plea: ‘Hope this helps’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On