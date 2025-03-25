Woman left severely disabled after spending 2.8 crore on breast implants with cattle DNA

A woman in China spent nearly 2.4 million yuan ( ₹2.8 crore approximately) on breast implants that caused severe disability, only to later discover they contained the DNA of cattle and moose. According to a report on South China Morning Post, Lingling, from Jiangxi province in southeastern China, was first introduced to a so-called innovative breast augmentation technique in 2017. A Chinese woman was left severely disabled in a cosmetic procedure gone wrong.(Representational image)

The method, promoted by a local beauty salon owner, was advertised as a safe procedure where the patient’s own collagen would be extracted, cultivated, and reinjected to create a "self-derived, self-used" enhancement with no risk of rejection.

In September 2017, Lingling accompanied the salon owner to Beijing Creating Medical Cosmetic Clinic. The clinic’s head surgeon, Bai Jin, assured her the procedure was simple and risk-free.

However, after the procedure, Lingling began to experience pain. According to South China Morning Post, she also felt a “foreign object sensation” in her breasts.

The aftermath

Over the following six years, she had to undergo nine additional surgeries which cost her a total of 2.39 million yuan. These surgeries included implant insertion and repairs.

In 2023, she found out that there was a leakage and deformation in her breast implants.

“There were two lumps on my chest that reached my stomach,” she said.

However, when she approached the Beijing clinic for a corrective surgery, her request was denied on the grounds that she first needed to obtain a medical assessment report.

In October 2024, she visited a hospital in Shanghai to have the implants removed and examined. Doctors discovered that the injected material had severely damaged her body.

Later, investigators also discovered DNA from moose and cattle in the implants. It also found that the clinic had been involved in 398 medical malpractice cases and its head surgeon, Bai Jin, was not even registered with medical authorities.

A medical institution classified Lingling’s breast deformity as a severe disability, leaving her with lasting physical and psychological distress.

Fu, a beauty industry professional from Jiangxi, told Jiangxi Television that other patients had also tested their implants and discovered DNA from camels, bats, and gorillas. "These non-human materials can cause serious adverse reactions, including immune rejection," Fu explained.