Danny DeVito makes shocking admission about ‘lusting after’ Michelle Pfeiffer

Danny DeVito made a shocking admission about his former co-star Michelle Pfeiffer. The 80-year-old confided in Collin Farrell for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, published Monday, that he “lusted after” the Scarface star while working with her in Batman Returns. Danny DeVito admits he 'lusted after' Michelle Pfeiffer while filming 1992 Batman Returns

Danny DeVito admits he ‘lusted after’ Michelle Pfeiffer while filming Batman Returns

“She was a goddess,” DeVito said of Pfeiffer while discussing the actresses who played Catwoman alongside him and Farrell in their respective Batman films. Both veteran actors played the iconic villain Penguin, aka Oswald Cobblepot - DeVito in Tim Burton's 1992 film and Farrell in Matt Reeves' The Batman.

Farrell shared that he did a “couple of scenes” with Zoë Kravitz, who played Catwoman in the 2022 film. “She was wonderful,” he added. Meanwhile, DeVito gushed over Pfeiffer, saying, “If I knew she was going to be in a scene that day… I got all flushed.”

The Man on the Moon star joked that he would “put extra makeup on — ‘Give me another pound of makeup.’ It was very difficult.” When Farrell asked what it was like working with Pfeiffer, DeVito said, “Just so wonderful. And I lusted after her.”

“We’re moving on from your lust. Just tell me what form did the lust take, behaviorally?” Farrell quipped, to which the Dumbo star remarked, “It was Oswald [his character] that was lustful.”

When the Thirteen Lives actor asked if Pfeiffer was “nervous” working with him and if she called security, DeVito joked, “I kind of feel like she liked it. She liked Oswald.” Elsewhere in the interview, the duo discussed method acting.

“Did you take it home with you at all? If a character you’re playing is having very extreme thoughts, emotions, behaviors, it doesn’t come home at all?” Farrell asked. DeVito said, “No, I go home to Rhea [Perlman] and the kids,” adding, “I played some really despicable characters; you’ve got to shed that.”