The Penguin trailer: First look at Collin Farrell in Max's Batman spinoff series. Watch

Max has unveiled a brand-new trailer for the Batman spinoff series, The Penguin. As the titular hero is nowhere to be seen in the one-and-half-minute-long teaser, Gotham City's crime continues to grow. Collin Farrell is reprising his role as the corrupt nightclub owner in the action series. Produced by The Batman director Matt Reeves, the trailer provides a first look at Oswald “Penguin” Cobblepot, who exacts revenge. Collin Farrell as Oswald “Penguin” Cobblepot in the new trailer for HBO Max's The Penguin, arriving this Fall(YouTube)

Max releases new trailer for The Penguin

In the intense trailer, Farrell's notorious villain delivers equally intense lines as he says, “When I was a kid, there was a gangster, real old-school type — Rex Calabrese; he was a big deal. He helped people. He saw you on the street, he’d call out to you.”

Penguin then adds, “When I’m 14, he has a heart attack and dies still holdin’ a cigar. In my neighbourhood, they throw a parade in his honour. A friggin’ parade. And it wasn’t fancy, but it was the gesture. The show of love, of what he meant. Can you imagine to be remembered like that?”

The trailer is filled with villainous scenes of butchery and explosions before ending with the tagline, “Max Original. The Penguin. This Fall.” Although the series has not set a fixed release date yet, it is slated to arrive sometime in Fall 2024.

Who stars in The Penguin?

Alongside the Phone Booth star, the cast members for The Penguin are Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone, and Michael Kelly portrays Johnny Vitti. More roles and their actors are yet to be disclosed.

Apart from Reeves and Farrell, the executive producers for the show are Dylan Clark, Daniel Pipski, Adam Kassan, Lauren LeFranc, Craig Zobel, and Bill Carraro. Created by Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin is based on the titular comic by Bill Finger.

What is The Penguin about?

Sarah Aubrey, Max head of originals, told Variety, “The goal of this is to show what Oz’s life is like, and that’s very much in the streets of Gotham, trying to get up and over as only the Penguin can. As a hustler and a strategist with his own ambitions.”

“It is a great example of having the time over eight episodes to tell a longer-arc character story with a lot of delicious twists and turns and new characters. It’s very much going to be about Gotham at that street level because he’s not flying around like Batman does. We are all embracing that as a very specific experience for audiences to have.”