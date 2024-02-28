Arjun Kapoor on playing villain in Singham Returns: Life comes a full circle, started my career with negative characters

Arjun Kapoor, who is all set to portray a villain in the multi-starrer Singham Again, expressed gratitude to his mentors Aditya Chopra and Rohit Shetty for believing in his capability to essay negative roles. Arjun recently shared his first look from the film. In the poster, he was seen drenched in blood and clad in black attire. (Also Read – Singham Again: Arjun Kapoor shares gory first look as villain, promises 'mayhem'; Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty react) Arjun Kapoor says playing a villain in Singham Again feels like life coming a full circle

Talking about his inspiration and thanking Rohit Shetty for the opportunity, Arjun said in a statement, "I started my career in the industry by playing characters with negative shades like Ishaqzaade, Aurungzeb and after all these years, here I'm, playing a villain in Singham Again! While Aditya Chopra saw it in me to play characters that are flawed, now I'm thankful to Rohit Shetty for having the belief that I could play an out-and-out villain in his ambitious and much-loved cop universe film. Rohit Shetty instilled faith in me and has been a guide at every step of the way."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"Both of these people have been true mentors in my film career and I'm grateful that a hit-machine filmmaker like Rohit Shetty believes that I could surprise people by playing a villain in Singham Again," he added.

The actor also revealed how excited he is to play the villain in Rohit Shetty's film, as it gave him the chance to experiment as an actor too. Arjun stated, "I have always wanted to experiment on screen and give audiences something different to look at. So playing an arch-enemy of the cops in Singham Again was a thrilling opportunity for me."

He continued, "As I said, it feels like a full circle in my career when I'm on the sets of Singham Again. I got a lot of love by playing characters that were negative early in my career and I wish to get the same and more with Singham Again."

Helmed by Rohit Shetty Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.

Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

Singham Again is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.