Timothée Chalamet's famous ex-girlfriend has surprising reaction to his romance with Kylie Jenner

Eiza González has a surprising reaction to her ex-boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet's relationship with Kylie Jenner. During a recent appearance on Cheap Shots, the 35-year-old had “amazing things” to say about the Dune star when asked about his highly-publicised romance with the 27-year-old model. Eiza González has a surprising reaction to ex Timothée Chalamet's relationship with Kylie Jenner

“I’m obsessed with them, and I love Timmy,” the Fountain of Youth actress said, adding, “I think he’s the most talented, sweetest — honestly, sweetest boy — and I’m just so proud to see him thriving and doing great in his career, and we’re just good friends.”

Reiterating her point, González added, “I have nothing but amazing things to say about him.” She made the remarks after being asked about “liking” an Instagram photo of Chalamet with Jenner. “They looked so cute together,” she said of the picture, adding that the couple “look so in love and so cute.”

When asked about “what really went down” between herself and Chalamet, she laughed. The Baby Driver actress was first romantically linked with the 29-year-old actor when they were photographed kissing while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to Page Six.

Meanwhile, the Kardashians star sparked dating rumours with Chalamet in April 2023. After two years of dating, they made their relationship red carpet official earlier this year at the David di Donatello Awards in Rome.

Elsewhere in the Cheap Shots interview, González revealed how Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov slid into her DMs. “It was such a gentleman message,” she said, adding, “I was really impressed by him … and then I gave him a shot and here we are!”