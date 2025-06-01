Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner’s video from Knicks vs Pacers game has viewers cringing: ‘causing me embarrassment’

A video of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attending the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers playoff game has gone viral, prompting a wave of online criticism and sparking debate over the nature of their relationship. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted attending Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals.(Instagram/@NBA)

The clip, originally aired during NBC’s live broadcast and later widely shared on social media, shows the couple sitting courtside. Viewers were quick to comment on what they perceived as a lack of chemistry between the two, with many describing the interaction as “awkward” and “cringe.”

The NBA's account posted a clip of the duo with the caption, “Representing their Knicks in Indy…” showcasing the couple on a jumbotron.

Take a look at the video:

Social media platforms were soon flooded with reactions. “Is it just me or does this feel forced or cringe?” one user wrote. Another added, “This is causing me second-hand embarrassment.” A third comment read, “I feel like she loves him and he just likes her there.”

One user wrote, “I’ve never seen a professional league get on its knees for celebrities to this extent this is just cringe”

Earlier on May 29, Jenner and Chalamet made a bold entrance at Madison Square Garden for Game 5 of the Knicks vs. Pacers playoff series. The couple, holding hands and dressed in matching orange jackets. Their coordinated look instantly grabbed headlines—and sparked a storm of reactions online.

While fans of the couple saw it as another “couple goals” moment, not everyone was impressed. Many social media users criticised Kylie for skipping Beyoncé’s concert the same night, flooding platforms with comments like “You missed Mother for THIS?” The backlash was swift, with many questioning whether a basketball game was worth missing the Renaissance queen’s performance.

Jenner and Chalamet, who have been romantically linked since 2023, have been increasingly public with their relationship. Earlier this May, they made their red carpet debut at the David Di Donatello Awards, where Kylie turned heads in a striking black gown. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Kylie Cosmetics founder said she gravitates toward black dresses because they're “chic without being too attention-grabbing.” Still, fans were quick to point out that anything Kylie wears tends to do just the opposite.

