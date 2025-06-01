Tourist fined 13,000 for bringing durian into Singapore hotel room

A Chinese tourist visiting Singapore was taken aback when she received a S$200 (approx. ₹13,000) fine from her hotel — all because she brought a durian into her room, unaware that it was against the rules, reported MS News. Durian is a large, spiky tropical fruit native to Southeast Asia, famous for its powerful smell and rich, custard-like flesh. (Pexel)

The traveller took to the Chinese social networking and e-commerce platform. Xiaohongshu (XHS) and shared her experience to warn other visitors not to repeat her mistake

She recalled on XHS that she and a friend had been exploring the city when they came across a roadside durian stall. With no seating available, they decided to pack the famously pungent fruit in a Styrofoam box and return to their hotel to enjoy it.

During the cab ride back, her friend pointed out that the strong smell was already escaping the box. In an attempt to contain it, she wrapped the box tightly in cling film. “I did so as I was afraid the driver would be bothered by the smell,” she said. “But he didn’t seem to react to our conversation.”

Fined for Durian smell in hotel room

Once in their room, the pair began eating the durian without giving it much thought. But after returning from sightseeing later that evening, she found a surprising note placed on her hotel bed.

“Once I saw that letter, I felt something was amiss,” she said.

The note read: “Please be informed that our Housekeeper found Durian smell in your room… SG200 will be imposed for a cleaning fee.”

The fine came as a shock. “I can’t believe my eyes. S$200 is about 1,000 RMB,” she wrote.

Worried, she began looking through posts on XHS and realised that other travellers had experienced similar issues. “Some were stopped by hotel staff at the entrance,” she wrote, “while others managed to get the cleaning fee waived.”

She contacted the hotel’s front desk in hopes of appealing the fine. “I argued with the staff,” she said. “I confessed I was in the wrong and even asked if they could give me a little discount.”

She explained that it was never her intention to break any rules. “I wouldn’t be so foolish as to come to another country and test the rules,” she said.

However, the hotel did not budge. Staff explained that due to the strong odour left in the room, it would require professional cleaning and would be out of service for several days.

Having learnt her lesson, the tourist signed off with a warning to others: never bring durian into your hotel room while in Singapore.

