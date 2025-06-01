Indian YouTuber Malik Swashbuckler sparks fury with vile comments on Turkish women, deletes videos after backlash

An Indian YouTuber’s derogatory comments on Turkish women have caused massive outrage in the country, with unconfirmed reports suggesting that he has been taken into police custody. Malik SD Khan, who also uses the name of ‘Malik Swashbuckler’ online, has come under fire for a series of videos where he makes sexually-coloured remarks on Turkish women. Malik Swashbuckler has taken down his YouTube videos after massive outrage(Screengrab via X)

Malik has taken down his YouTube and Instagram accounts in the aftermath of the controversy. However, his videos are still circulating online.

What is the Malik Swashbuckler controversy?

In videos shared on Instagram and YouTube, Malik was heard making degrading comments on Turkish women. He spoke in Hindi so the target of his offensive remarks could not understand what he was saying.

However, Turkish social media viewers flagged the videos, leading to outrage against the Indian YouTuber.

What did Malik Swashbuckler say in his videos?

All of his videos are too distasteful to reproduce here. The Indian tourist was heard using foul language in many clips circulating on social media. In one clip, for example, he was seen objectifying a Turkish woman and referring to her as “maal” or “item”.

In another clip, he was seen entering a Turkish store and demanding to know why they did not have the flag of India on display. Malik was seen using foul language against the shopkeeper.

One of his videos even included a rape threat. The Indian YouTuber, speaking in Hindi, reportedly asked viewers if he should rape his Turkish guide at night.

According to a report in Turkiye Today, Turkish police detained Malik Swashbuckler for posting offensive videos last week. Police, however, have not released an official statement on the issue.

The videos were shared online after many Indian tourists boycotted Turkey over the country’s show of support to Pakistan.

