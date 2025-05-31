Livvy Dunne, 22, breaks down in tears over ‘middle-aged men’ stalking her at airports

Olivia “Livvy” Dunne fears she is being “stalked” every time she goes to an airport. The former LSU gymnast opened up on being chased down by a group of “middle-aged men” for autographs in an emotional video shared with her eight million followers on TikTok Friday. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Livvy Dunne takes a photograph as she attends a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field on May 12, 2025 in New York City. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jim McIsaac / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Livvy Dunne breaks down in tears over ‘stalkers’ following her across different cities

“I fear that I’m being stalked and I don’t know what to do,” Dunne said in the video captioned, “They know time, place, airport, everything!!!” The 22-year-old made headlines earlier this year for making her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover debut.

In the now-viral TikTok video, a visibly emotional Dunne revealed how a group of “at least 10 middle-aged men” would demand that she sign “a stack of 40 pictures or magazines.” If she refused to comply, they would run after her and “yell.”

“They will run after me down the TSA precheck line and yell at me if I don’t give them my autograph,” she went on, adding, “It’s insane. They will yell at me and make a scene, and the people around me are scared.”

The LSU Tigers women's team alum claimed that her “stalkers” know every detail about her trips, adding that they would wait for her at airports, whether she is going on a business trip or a family vacation.

“They’re waiting there. It’s something with the airline, and it’s weird,” Dunne said before explaining that men would be waiting for her at odd locations in different cities. In the clip, she included a video of herself filmed earlier in the day, where she was crying in the car following an unsettling encounter with her alleged stalkers.

“Yes I know I’m chronically online and I post my life, but I’m talking about like a 20-minute connecting flight through Omaha, Nebraska, they would be waiting there,” Dunne shared. “I’m not making content on a connecting flight. I’m talking about the most random cities.”