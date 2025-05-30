Emilie Kiser says ‘every day is a battle’ after son Trigg's death; TikToker trying her best to be there for family

Emilie Kiser is taking legal action days after her three-year-old son Trigg's death this month. The social media influencer filed a lawsuit earlier this week in Arizona Superior Court to keep Maricopa County records about her son out of public view, People reported, citing court documents. The complaint states that Trigg died after an ‘accidental drowning’ at the family's Chandler home. Emilie Kiser has filed a lawsuit days after son Trigg's death(Instagram)

While Kiser is yet to make a public statement about her son's death, the document reportedly states that ‘every day is a battle’ for her. The 26-year-old adds that she is ‘trying her best’ to be there for her family and surviving son, two-month-old Theodore.

According to People, Kiser's lawyer said that she and her family want to grieve in private. They allege that Trigg's death ‘has become a media frenzy’. The lawsuit adds that 100 public record requests have been filed with the City of Chandler and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for access to public records related to Trigg Kiser's death.

“The records requested presumably reveal graphic, distressing, and intimate details of Trigg’s death that have no bearing on government accountability,” the filing reads, further saying that ‘allowing disclosure' would be to turn Arizona's Public Records Law into ‘a weapon of emotional harm’.

The Chandler Police Department spokesperson Sonu Wasu told People that Trigg was hospitalized after officers responded to a drowning incident on May 12. He died on May 18.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the child's family and loved ones during this unimaginable time,” the statement read.

"The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing. This is still an open investigation. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed."