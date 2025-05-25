Emilie Kiser's first action since son Trigg's death in Chandler has fans worried: ‘Is she fine?’

Emilie Kiser and her husband Brady, are yet to issue a statement about their three-year-old son Trigg's death after he drowned in a swimming pool in Chandler, Arizona. However, the TikTok influencer has made some changes to her social media since his passing and several fans are worried. Emilie Kiser's son, Trigg, died after drowning in a pool in Chandler, Arizona(Instagram/Emilie Kiser)

Trigg died on May 18, days after he was found unresponsive in a pool at the family's home, according to the Chandler Police Department. Authorities have launched an investigation and said they will not be releasing any further details about the child’s condition out of respect for the family’s privacy.

However, Emilie's TikTok followers noticed something unusual on Saturday. Several noted that she has turned off her comments across social media - TikTok and Instagram. Her husband had switched to a private profile days ago.

Read More: Emilie Kiser family: All on late son Trigg, newborn Teddy and husband Brady

“It makes me sick and angry that Emilie and Brady Kiser had to turn their comments off. Why are people so fucking cruel and horrible?? They just lost their son and they’re putting blame on them?!? My heart is crushed for them, truly. Them and Trigg haven’t left my mind or prayers,” one person said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“am so glad Emilie Kiser turned off her comments section on instagram, people are disgusting, judging a mom who just lost a piece of her is the lowest of the low, it doesn’t matter it happened, she won’t ever ever forget it,” another one added.

“went to look at her instagram and emilie kiser has her comments turned off for her ig now :( that poor sweet family. my heart aches. been praying for them non-stop,” a third one added.

The tragic accident came the day after Mother’s Day. Emilie Kiser had posted a 'Get Ready With Me' video on TikTok, where she said how happy she was to be celebrating her first Mother’s Day as a mom-of-two.