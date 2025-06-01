Sydney Sweeney finally breaks silence on split from fiancé Jonathan Davino: ‘I'm loving it’

Sydney Sweeney has finally addressed her split with Jonathan Davino. In an interview with The Times published Saturday, the 27-year-old confessed that she and her fiancé broke up three years after getting engaged, adding that she is “loving” her new single life. Sydney Sweeney finally broke her silence on split from fiancé Jonathan Davino

When asked if she is planning a wedding this year, Sweeney told the outlet, “No.” She said “yes” when asked if she was single. “I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it,” the Anyone But You star added.

Sweeney's admission comes after an insider confirmed to People magazine in March that her and Davino's relationship had been “rocky for a long time.” The source explained that the Euphoria star had been focusing on her work amid her engagement.

“She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects,” the insider said of Sweeney.

“What did make her overwhelmed, though, was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it,” the source added. Sweeney and Davino were first romantically linked in 2018. Four years later, the film producer proposed to the White Lotus star.

Back in 2022, she told Cosmopolitan, “I don't date people in the spotlight,” adding, “I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest. I have a great support system.”

Although she mostly kept her relationship with Davino private, Sweeney gushed over her ex-fiance in an interview with Glamour magazine last October, saying, “We’re in it together and we want to see each other succeed.”