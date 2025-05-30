Sydney Sweeney is selling soap made from her ‘actual’ bathwater: Price, where to buy

Sydney Sweeney is using her bathwater to make soap! The Euphoria star announced on Thursday that she has teamed up with Dr. Squatch for an unusual soap—Sydney's Bathwater Bliss. She shared the news with her fans in a joint social media post with the body care line. The 27-year-old thinks her latest product is “weird in the best way.” From price to where to buy, here's all you need to know about it. Sydney's Bathwater Bliss: Sydney Sweeney teams up with Dr. Squatch to release a new soap made from her 'actual' bathwater(Instagram, Dr Squatch)

Sydney Sweeney releases soap made from her bathwater, says it is ‘weird in the best way’

“When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap,” Sweeney said in an official press release, per People. The Immaculate star went on to say that she loves that “we created something that’s not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love.”

The unusual product is a medium-grit exfoliating soap made with sand, pine bark extract, and Sweeney's “actual” bathwater. Its scent includes notes of pine, Douglas fir, and earthy moss. With her latest collaboration, she hopes to help “guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and push them towards natural.”

Sweeney and Dr. Squatch's announcement post included a photo of the “limited edition” soap, which comes in blue packaging featuring a cartoon photo of the Anyone But You star. “You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it,” she captioned the post.

“Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater,” she added while revealing the launch date - June 6. Fans can buy it for $8, with additional shipping costs via Dr. Squatch's website. Sweeney is also seen taking a bath in a palace-like room with a mountain view in a separate post shared by the body care line on Instagram.