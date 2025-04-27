Tom Holland visits Zendaya on Euphoria set in first appearance since getting engaged. See pics

Tom Holland paid a visit to fiancée Zendaya on the set of Euphoria. In a series of new pictures that were shared by People, Tom was seen hanging out with Zendaya outside her trailer on set. This marks the couple's first appearance since the news of their engagement grabbed headlines a few months ago in January. The two started dating while shooting for Spider-Man: Far from Home (Also read: Tom Holland won't ‘rush a wedding’ with Zendaya post engagement; he always knew 'she was the one') Tom Holland and Zendaya got engaged earlier this year after Tom popped the question during the holidays.(AFP)

Tom and Zendaya on the set of Euphoria

In one picture, Zendaya was seen carrying a green drink in her hand, standing outside her trailer just in front of Tom. While Zendaya was seen in a white sweatshirt which she paired with brown sweatpants, Tom wore a cream sweatshirt, a pair of black jeans and a red baseball cap. Tom carried Zendaya's pet dog Noon in his arms.

Details about their relationship

Tom and Zendaya got engaged after he proposed during a family gathering in January. All eyes were on Zendaya as she flaunted her stunning diamond ring at the Golden Globes ceremony in January. People Magazine had shared details about their marriage plans. “Everyone close to them knew the engagement was happening. They will just enjoy things for now and won't rush a wedding. They are both busy with work projects. Tom's always had this sweet way of letting the world know that Zendaya is his. Now, it's official — she really is!” the magazine quoted an insider close to the couple.

Zendaya and Holland first met in 2016 on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming. After rumours of them dating each other, the status of their relationship first broke out officially in 2021 when the two were photographed kissing in public. In the last few years, they have been spotted at several public events and supported each other's projects.

Zendaya was last seen in Challengers, which also starred Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist. Both Zendaya and Tom will be part of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. The film is set for release on July 17, 2026.