Tom Holland won't ‘rush a wedding’ with Zendaya post engagement; he always knew 'she was the one'

The internet could not help but notice a giant diamond ring on Zendaya's left hand ring finger as she stepped out for the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. After it was reported that the she got engaged to Tom Holland, an insider has now given details about the couple's marriage plans to People magazine. Tom and Zendaya started dating while shooting for Spider-Man: Far from Home, and have been spotted in several public events over the last few years. (Also read: Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged; he popped the question during Holidays: Report) Tom Holland and Zendaya started dating while filming Spider-Man: Far from Home. (AFP)

What the insider said about Tom and Zendaya

The insider said, “[He has been] wanting to propose [to her] for a while now. He's always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special.”

As per reports, Tom popped the question during the holidays. The insider went on to add, “Everyone close to them knew the engagement was happening. They will just enjoy things for now and won't rush a wedding. They are both busy with work projects. Tom's always had this sweet way of letting the world know that Zendaya is his. Now, it's official — she really is!”

A detail view of US actress, singer Zendaya's ring as she arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP)(AFP)

More details

Meanwhile at the 2025 Golden Globes, the internet also spotted that Zendaya had a tiny 'T' tattoo on her ribcage, which could most possibly be a tribute to her boyfriend, Tom Holland. The ink peeked out from her custom Louis Vuitton gown at the red carpet of the ceremony.

Zendaya and Holland first met in 2016 on the set of Spider-Man. In 2021, the two were photographed kissing publicly, which broke the status of their relationship. Tom was recently seen with Zendaya at the launch of his nonalcoholic beer company BERO in October. The two twinned in burgundy outfits and were seen holding hands as they exited the restaurant in New York City.

On the work front, Zendaya was last seen in Challengers, which also starred Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist. Tom is gearing up to shoot the next Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man 4, which is scheduled to be released in 2026. Both Tom and Zendaya will also be seen together in Christopher Nolan's next film.