Noida health coach shares early warning signs your body gives before developing diabetes: ‘You can reverse this by…’

Dipika Rampa, gut health and metabolic wellness coach based in Noida, shares in her November 12 Instagram post the subtle warning signs that suggest your body may be moving toward diabetes.

What happens inside the body before diabetes develops

Dipika explains in her latest post, “You don’t wake up diabetic one day. It’s a slow build-up of insulin resistance, years before diagnosis.” She further breaks down what’s really going on beneath the surface:

According to Dipika, “When you eat multiple times a day (even ‘healthy’ snacks), your insulin never gets a break.” She explains that constantly elevated insulin levels push the body into fat-storing mode:

High insulin means your body constantly stores fat.

Low insulin means your body burns fat for fuel.

Over time, this imbalance leads to symptoms many people ignore, yet they’re clear warnings of rising insulin resistance.

Early signs you may be developing insulin resistance

Dipika says these are the signs most people notice but don’t connect with prediabetes:

Hard belly fat that refuses to go

Energy crashes after meals

Unexplained weight gain

Skin tags, cravings, and constant bloating

To address early diabetes signs, Dipika Rampa advises on meal structure, emphasising fibre and protein, post-meal activity, and muscle building.(Google Gemini)

Simple habits that can help reverse insulin resistance

Dipika emphasises, “You can reverse this naturally by making small but powerful shifts.” Her recommendations include:

1️⃣ Stop grazing all day: Eat 2–3 balanced meals with no snacks in between

2️⃣ Add fibre before carbs: Slows glucose spikes and keeps you full

3️⃣ Prioritise protein: Ensure every meal includes a strong protein source

4️⃣ Move after meals: Even a 10-minute walk helps lower blood sugar

5️⃣ Build lean muscle: “It’s your body’s best insulin regulator,” she says.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

