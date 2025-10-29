Doctor warns hands shaking, slurred speech are signs of nervous system disorders: 5 symptoms you should not ignore

Your body often sends subtle signals long before major disease symptoms appear - especially when it comes to nervous system disorders. Recognising these early warning signs can make all the difference, helping with timely diagnosis, effective treatment, and even life-saving action during emergencies. Being aware of what these seemingly minor changes mean can help you act before it’s too late. Recognising the warning signs can help in timely diagnosis and treatment.(Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has outlined five key symptoms that indicate classic nervous system disorders. In an Instagram video posted on October 28, the physician explains what these signs may point toward - ranging from Parkinson’s disease to stroke or epilepsy.

Hands shaking at rest, small steps, stiffness

These symptoms are often related to Parkinson’s disease. Dr Sood explains, “Often Parkinson’s disease. The triad of resting tremor, slow movement, and rigidity comes from dopamine loss in the substantia nigra. Tremor appears at rest (“pill-rolling”), gait becomes shuffling, and posture stoops as it progresses.”

Shaking hands only when reaching

Tremors that occur during movement - such as shaking hands while reaching for something - are a common symptom of Essential Tremor (ET). According to Dr Sood, “Unlike Parkinson’s, ET occurs during movement (kinetic or intention tremor) rather than rest. It stems from dysfunction in the cerebello-thalamo-cortical circuit and overactivity in cerebellar Purkinje cells.” These tremors worsen with stress, caffeine and fatigue, but improve with rest.

Memory loss and confusion

These can be early signs of dementia, according to the physician. He highlights, “True dementia involves cognitive decline severe enough to interfere with daily tasks. Early signs include memory lapses plus functional impairment, not just forgetfulness. Causes range from Alzheimer’s to vascular or Lewy body dementia. Early recognition allows intervention and support.”

Sudden weakness on one side, slurred speech

Sudden weakness or numbness on one side of the face or arm, along with slurred or difficult speech, are hallmark warning signs of a stroke. Dr Sood explains, “A stroke interrupts blood flow to brain regions controlling movement or language. Use the FAST rule (Face, Arm, Speech, Time) and seek emergency care, time is brain.”

Seizures with blackout or jerking

These signs may point toward epilepsy. The doctor explains, “Seizures arise from abnormal synchronous brain-cell activity causing loss of consciousness or convulsions. Two or more unprovoked seizures usually confirm the diagnosis. EEG and imaging help rule out mimics like fainting or convulsive syncope.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.