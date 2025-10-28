Doctor reveals fascinating link between post-study workouts and increased memory retention: ‘It rewires the brain…’

Did you know that exercising after studying could actually help you remember more the next day? While most people associate workouts with physical fitness, research shows that timing your exercise some time after a study session may significantly enhance memory retention. According to Dr Sood, studies suggest that exercising after studying boosts memory and learning.(Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has revealed the fascinating link between post-study workouts and increased memory retention. In an Instagram video posted on October 27, the doctor discusses evidence showing that engaging in moderate physical activity after studying can significantly boost memory and learning.

What happens when you exercise after studying?

According to Dr Sood, just 20 to 30 minutes of exercise, after a few hours of studying, can boost memory and help the brain retain more information the next day. Science suggests it all comes down to timing, blood flow to the brain, and a powerful growth factor known as BDNF.

BDNF - a neurotrophin which helps neurons grow, connect and form stronger synapses - increases with moderate aerobic activity like brisk cycling or jogging. This protein activates signaling pathways that reinforce synaptic strength and stimulate new neuron integration in the hippocampus.

In simpler words, “Learning followed by moderate exercise within a few hours helps the hippocampus store memories more efficiently. Exercise doesn’t just energise the body, it rewires the brain to learn better,” explains Dr Sood.

What research suggests

He cites studiesthat show how effective exercising can be in boosting brain function and explains, “In a controlled trial of 72 participants, those who exercised four hours after learning remembered more two days later compared to those who exercised immediately or not at all. Brain scans showed stronger reactivation of memory patterns in the hippocampus, the brain’s memory center, meaning the memories consolidated more effectively.”

Dr Sood states further evidence found in older adults and animal studies - “In older adults, a year of moderate aerobic exercise increased hippocampal size by approximately two percent and raised circulating BDNF. Animal studies confirm exercise-driven neurogenesis and improved learning through similar pathways.”

Timing is everything

Dr Sood highlights the importance of timing, stating that exercising too soon after studying was not the solution, as per the study. He explains, “The brain needs a few hours to stabilise early memory traces before exercise amplifies them. Waiting allows consolidation to begin, then exercise enhances it by boosting oxygen flow and neurochemicals like BDNF, dopamine, and noradrenaline that strengthen neural connections.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.