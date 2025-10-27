Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysm due to stress; experts weigh in

When Kim Kardashian revealed on her reality show that she had been diagnosed with “a little brain aneurysm”, it drew attention not for the drama, but for the health scare it revealed. The 45-year-old said her doctors linked it to stress from her divorce with rapper Kanye West. The revelation sparked concern and raised a key question: can stress really trigger a brain aneurysm? Experts explain. Kim Kardashian reveals that she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm

A brain aneurysm is a balloon-like bulge that forms on a weak spot in a blood vessel in the brain. Over time, this weak area can expand and, if it bursts, cause a brain haemorrhage, a life-threatening emergency.

“In India, though figures vary, about 2 to 5% of adults may have an unruptured brain aneurysm. Most remain unaware until symptoms appear or the condition is discovered during a scan for another reason,” says Dr Dhruv Chaturvedi, director, Neurosurgery, PSRI Hospital, Delhi. He adds that some people are born with fragile blood vessel walls, which can make them prone to aneurysms later in life. Others may develop them gradually due to lifestyle and health factors such as high blood pressure, smoking, heavy alcohol use or atherosclerosis. Natural ageing also weakens blood vessel walls.

Does stress play a role? Stress doesn’t directly cause a brain aneurysm, but it can worsen the risk. “Both chronic and sudden stress can raise BP and release hormones like adrenaline, which put strain on already weak vessels. A sudden surge of anger, fear or physical exertion can trigger a rupture if an aneurysm exists,” says Dr Chaturvedi. People living under constant stress, working long hours, sleeping less, etc., are more vulnerable.

Early signs According to Dr Abhas Kumar, consultant neurologist, RJN Apollo Spectra Hospital, Gwalior, “Some people experience what we call a sentinel headache, the worst headache of their life. Others may develop double vision, neck pain, or weakness in the limbs.” If these symptoms appear suddenly, quick medical attention is vital.