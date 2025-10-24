Shakira's secret to toned body at 48: Dance workouts that test stamina, coconut water, 'small dinner' of steamed veggies

Colombian singer Shakira is known for her killer dance moves, jaw-dropping abs, and a voice that can melt hearts (and eardrums). Since shaking her hips onto the scene in the late 1990s, Shakira's been an unstoppable force in music, and those ripped abs are just as iconic. Also read | Halle Berry reveals fitness and diet secrets for toned arms, flat belly at 58 Shakira follows a healthy diet that includes foods like omelettes, salads and lots of protein, and drinks like coconut water. (Instagram/ Shakira)

According to her trainer, Anna Kaiser, Shakira's abs are a result of her killer workout routine and healthy diet. She discussed the singer's diet and workout in a May 23, 2024 interview with Us Weekly, revealing that Shakira's fitness routine combines strength training and dance, with a focus on low-impact cardio.

Most of the time, Shakira does dance-cardio

Anna said, “I love to focus on strength and dance separately. Sometimes, if she (Shakira) has a really busy day, we will end up doing cardio on a machine, but most of the time, we are doing dance-cardio. I will teach her a series of routines, and she has used the moves in her performances and in her choreography, which is really fun... she gets really hungry during abs when we’re doing core she’s doing an exercise at the end of a hard workout… we like to keep coconut water in the studio so she can have something at the end of that workout.”

Shakira likes to 'push her endurance and stamina'

After Shakira completes the dance-centric moves, Anna said, she moves on to a 'strength session'. The singer does a 'combination of heavier weights, like eight or 10 pounds (3.6 kg to 4.5 kg), and a burnout'.

“Her (Shakira's) cardio is more low-impact, and she really loves to get her brain involved and learn new ways of moving, but keep it low-impact... lighter weight, higher rep. More like my sculpt workouts that I do online. Then we have fun afterward, like, to dance! The dance is meant to elevate and boost the efficacy of the strength training we’ve just finished because at that point your muscles should be fatigued... there’s so much going on that by the time we get to dancing, it’s really pushing her endurance and stamina because of everything she’s already accomplished that day. It is a really nice energy lift in the middle of the day too and mood-booster and as well as power components,” Anna shared.

Shakira's diet secrets

Shakira's abs are the result of her workouts as well as her diet. Her trainer highlighted the importance of eating nutrient-dense foods and fuelling her muscles after workouts, saying Shakira typically eats an omelette and greens for breakfast, a salad with protein for lunch and then a 'small dinner' of protein and steamed vegetables.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.