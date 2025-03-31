Halle Berry reveals fitness and diet secrets for toned arms, flat belly at 58: ‘I do no cardio and lift heavy weights'

Halle Berry talks about her diet and fitness

She said, “I'm on like probably 16 vitamins now. I have a whole list of stuff that I will not miss. I'm religious about it. I have studied all the different things that I'm taking... I believe in every single one of them and I will not miss them no matter what. That's been really important. I still work out religiously and now it's for optimum good health... keeping my lean muscle mass on is important. I also eat differently now. I used to be on keto because that's how I manage my diabetes; and now I've learned at this stage in life that I need little carbs. I need that for energy because my energy levels are different, and I manage my sugar by cutting out other things. But there are little adjustments that I've had to make along the way as I've really understood what's happening in my body.”

Halle Berry reveals workout secrets

Her workout routine has also evolved, with a strong focus on weight training. Explaining it, Halle said, “I have to do things differently. I used to do a lot of cardio – right now, I do no cardio. I'm trying to put muscle mass on, so I do lift weights now, and I never used to lift weights before. I only did my own body weight with cardio – cycling and running. Now, I just do pretty much what I find boring, but it's necessary for this stage of life – just heavier weights than I've ever lifted and I do it probably two days more a week than I used to. I never wanted to get muscles. I wanted to just stay healthy. I was doing it to manage my diabetes. But I didn't want to be muscly, and now I'm lifting heavy weights, and I'm still not getting muscly. I'm just like holding on to the muscle I have and that's important at this age.”