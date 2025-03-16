‘I started taking testosterone’: Halle Berry shares her secret to anti-ageing; why it is a health game-changer

Hollywood starlet Halle Berry is known for her age-defying beauty, fierce confidence and unstoppable energy but even she has dealt with the struggles of ageing that many women experience. In an episode of The Tamsen Show podcast, the 57-year-old Oscar winner revealed that she started taking testosterone and noticed a surprising transformation. 'I Was Blown Away!' Halle Berry opens up about taking testosterone at 57.(Image by Instagram/halleberry)

“I found my libido again”

During a discussion, Berry admitted she initially hesitated about testosterone therapy, fearing it might have unintended effects. “I thought, ‘I’m not trying to grow hair on my chest,’” she joked, but after giving it a try, she was blown away by the results.

“I do [notice a difference]. My libido’s back. I have more energy,” Berry shared. Her revelation even resonated with Tamsen Fadal, who added many women experienced hormonal changes as they age, leading to a drop in energy, mood shifts and a decrease in libido.

Why are women turning to testosterone?

Testosterone is often associated with men, but did you know it plays a vital role in women’s health, too? As women age, especially during perimenopause and menopause, testosterone levels naturally decline, leading to symptoms like fatigue, brain fog and a loss of sexual desire.

While hormone replacement therapy (HRT) has long been a go-to for treating menopausal symptoms, testosterone supplementation is gaining attention because it is not just about sex drive. It is being hyped for its ability to boost energy, improve mood, mental clarity and even muscle tone and reignite libido.

This is not the first time, though, that Halle Berry opened up about using testosterone. In previous interviews, the actor has revealed her longevity regimen, which includes “a cocktail of vitamins and supplements,” along with progesterone, testosterone, and estriol.

A new conversation around women’s health

Halle Berry’s openness about her experience is part of a growing trend of women breaking the stigma around ageing and hormonal health. Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Naomi Watts have also spoken out about the importance of understanding menopause and seeking the right treatments.

Her message? Women do not have to suffer in silence or accept that ageing means feeling tired and disconnected. With the right information and support, it is possible to feel vibrant, energetic and as Halle Berry puts it, “find your libido again.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.