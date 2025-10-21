AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist recommends adding this nut to your daily diet: ‘Just a handful is loaded with…’
Nuts have long been celebrated as nutritional powerhouses - small in size yet packed with essential nutrients, healthy fats, and antioxidants that can do wonders for overall well-being. Just a handful a day can support heart health, aid digestion, boost brain function, and even reduce inflammation. Among the many varieties, walnuts stand out as one of the most nutrient-dense and beneficial options.
Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, highlights the impressive health benefits of adding a handful of walnuts to your daily diet.
In an Instagram video shared on October 20, the gastroenterologist breaks down the rich nutritional profile of walnuts, explaining how they support heart health, enhance brain function, and help reduce inflammation.
Nutritional profile
According to Dr Sethi, walnuts are the richest source of antioxidants among all nuts. In addition, the gastroenterologist highlights that they are “loaded with vitamin E, melatonin, and polyphenols, especially in that thin, papery skin - these fight free radicals and calm inflammation.” They’re packed with more omega-3 fatty acids than any other nut - vital healthy fats that help boost brain function, and cannot be produced by the body naturally.
Health benefits
Dr Sethi outlines the numerous health benefits of eating walnuts every day, which include boosting heart and brain function. He explains, “They help lower blood pressure, support your heart, and even boost our good gut bacteria.” They are also great food for the brain. The gastroenterologist states, “Regular walnut eaters have better memory and less inflammation.”
He recommends including a handful of walnuts in your daily diet for maximum health benefits.
