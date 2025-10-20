California gastroenterologist shares top 5 fiber-rich foods for a happy gut… including a superfruit

Fibre is one of the top nutrients that is frequently mentioned in wellness circles in the context of gut health. A study published in January 2025 revealed how the gut microbiome fights off infections, and fibre is instrumental in supporting good bacteria's growth. According to another study, fibre also helps to reduce cancer risks. Gut influences liver functions.(Shutterstock)

Usually, there are two categories of fibre: soluble and insoluble. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, in a May 2024 report, explained the differences between soluble and insoluble fibre. While soluble fibre dissolves in water and forms a gel-like substance in the stomach to slow down digestion, control blood sugar and cholesterol, insulin fibre remains whole and passes through the stomach without dissolving.

California-based gastroenterologist Dr Pal Manickam shared about the various sources of fibre, along with the fibre content of each.

Much like how there's a recommended protein intake amount daily, fibre also has one. University of California, San Francisco Health stated in a report that the total dietary fibre intake should ideally be 25 to 30 grams daily. This fibre count is exclusive of supplement intake.

Here are the top fibre-rich sources as shared by Dr Pal Manickam:

1. Roasted chickpeas

The most fibre content is in chickpeas, as the gastroenterologist shared it around 17 grams of fibre per 100 grams. “It is rich in insoluble fibre, which makes you full because of fibre and protein,” Dr Pal highlighted its ability to keep one well satiated, lowering cravings and snacking urges.

2. Whole black urad dal

Next up on this list is from the pulses food group. Black urad dal, when cooked, Dr Pal explained, contains 16 grams of fibre per cup. Revealing the nutritional value, he said, "High in both soluble and insoluble fibre, it promotes gut motility."For the uninformed, gut motility, as per, National Institutes of Health, is the coordinated movement of digestive tract muscles to push down food and liquid towards the stomach and intestines.

Here are the healthy foods, including fruit, pulses, and seeds, which contribute to a healthier gut system. (Picture credit: Generated by Chat GPT)

3. Chia seed

One of the top superseeds, the positive correlation between this seed and the gut is widely noted. Dr Pal shared that just 2 tablespoons of chia seed contain 10 grams of fibre, suggesting how potent it is. Often, chia is paired with water, but one of the other intake options the gastroentologist suggested was curd for far better results.

He also shared the value of chia seed, “Excellent sources of soluble fibre that forms a gel in the gut, flowing digestion and (keeping) blood sugar in control.”

4. Raspberries

This tarty berry earns a spot on this list because of its gut-friendly benefits despite a modest fibre content. Dr Pal noted it's about 8 grams per cup. But it is still healthy because of high soluble fibre, which supports healthy gut bacteria. And in turn, good bacteria help with gut functions. The only downside, Dr Pal highlighted, was that raspberries can be on the expensive side.

5. Guava

The final food on the list of top 5 fibre foods is a fruit that Dr Pal noted addresses the issue of satiety again. He said, “Provides 5 to 6 grams of fibre per fruit, rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre, aiding digestion and keeping you feeling full.” Beyond its digestive benefits, University of Delaware's September 2025 study's findings revealed that guava plant molecules combat liver cancer.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.