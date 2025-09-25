Gynaecologist shares 5 tips for expectant mothers to prevent infections during pregnancy: Get vaccinated

Increased stress during pregnancy can lead to infections, that can affect both the mother and the baby. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Aparna Jha, obstetrics and gynecology, Bengaluru-Brookefield said, “These infections can cause complications like premature birth, low birth weight, or serious illnesses. Taking simple preventive steps can greatly reduce these risks.” Also read | Gynaecologist shares 8 tips to improve mental health during pregnancy: Hydration, exercise, adequate rest and more These simple preventive steps can prevent infections during pregnancy.(Unsplash)

Dr. Aparna Jha shared five effective ways expectant mothers can stay safe:

1. Strengthen gut health

A healthy gut helps your body fight infections. Eating foods like yogurt, kefir, or other fermented items keeps good bacteria in your stomach. Use antibiotics only when prescribed by your doctor, so these helpful bacteria can stay strong

2. Get vaccinated

Vaccinations protect both mother and baby from serious infections such as influenza, tetanus, and pertussis. Consulting your healthcare provider to ensure you’re up to date on recommended vaccines is a key step in safe motherhood.

Pregnancy safety guide.(Unsplash)

3. Be mindful of water quality

Waterborne infections like hepatitis A or parasitic infections can be dangerous during pregnancy. Use only filtered or boiled water and avoid ice from untrusted sources. This easy action will keep infections out of your life, which are commonly neglected but can cause severe problems both to mother and baby.

4. Eat safe and nutritious food

Foodborne infections can be dangerous during pregnancy. Avoid unwashed raw or undercooked vegetables and animal proteins (meat, poultry, & eggs). Following a nutritious diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help keep a healthy immune system and allow us to fight off infections more easily.

5. Limit exposure to outdoor bacteria

Some diseases, such as toxoplasmosis, are carried by soil, raw vegetables, or gardening activities. Use gloves, scrub fruits and vegetables well, and avoid handling cat litter to reduce exposure to these hidden risks.

"By taking these simple, but effective preventative measures, pregnant women can significantly minimise the risk of infection and ensure the health and welfare of both mother and child," Dr Aparna Jha added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.