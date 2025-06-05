Worried about early pregnancy risks? Doctor shares 7 tips to stay safe and healthy

The first trimester of pregnancy is a critical phase that demands careful attention and care. With the right combination of healthy lifestyle choices, proper awareness, and timely medical guidance, many pregnancy-related risks can be effectively minimised. With the right blend of lifestyle changes, awareness and medical guidance, pregnancy risks can be averted.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rana Choudhary, consultant, gynaecology and obstetrics, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said, "The first trimester is the most sensitive phase, and while some risk factors are uncontrollable, many can be effectively managed with the right approach."

Dr Rana Choudhary further shared tips on how to avoid early pregnancy risks:

1. Start prenatal care early:

As soon as pregnancy is confirmed, it’s important to visit an obstetrician. Early scans and blood tests can help detect underlying issues like thyroid imbalance, diabetes, or infections that may affect the pregnancy. Sonography also helps us to rule out ectopic pregnancy.

2. Prioritise folic acid and prenatal vitamins:

Taking folic acid before conception and during early pregnancy reduces the risk of neural tube defects. Your doctor may also recommend other supplements based on your nutritional profile.

3. Avoid harmful substances:

Tobacco, alcohol, recreational drugs, and even excessive caffeine in the form of tea and coffee can increase the risk of miscarriage and developmental issues. Avoiding these from the outset is essential.

Tips for pregnant women to manage common pregnancy symptoms.(Photo by Mauricio Gutiérrez on Unsplash)

4. Eat mindfully and stay hydrated:

A balanced diet with the right mix of protein, iron, calcium, and folate helps nourish both the mother and the growing embryo. Staying hydrated supports proper circulation and nutrient delivery.

5. Be cautious with medications:

Self-medication should be strictly avoided. Always consult your doctor before taking any over-the-counter drugs or supplements, as many may not be safe during pregnancy.

6. Listen to your body:

Severe fatigue, pain, spotting, or dizziness are not to be ignored. Timely reporting of any unusual symptoms can prevent complications.

7. Mental and emotional well-being:

Stress can indirectly affect hormone levels. Taking time to rest, practising mindfulness, and seeking emotional support when needed are equally important.

"While no pregnancy is entirely risk-free, early and informed interventions go a long way in promoting a healthy and safe pregnancy journey," the doctor highlighted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.