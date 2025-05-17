Doctor breaks down the truth about high-risk pregnancy: 7 tips to stay safe

A high-risk pregnancy requires expert care because of various health conditions that could affect the mother, baby, or both. Hence, understanding who falls into this category and learning how to manage it can be beneficial for mothers. This doctor’s advice could save your baby’s life during a high-risk pregnancy.(Image by Unsplash)

Pregnancy is a unique journey for every woman but for some, it comes with risks that need special attention from an expert. When a pregnancy is termed “high-risk”, it means that certain health concerns could take a toll on the health of the mother, the baby, or even both.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sucheta Parte, Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Motherhood Hospitals in Pune's Lullanagar, explained, “These risks can be due to medical conditions, lifestyle factors, or complications that arise during pregnancy. However, don’t panic as it is now possible for many women with high-risk pregnancies to give birth to healthy babies with the right medical care and lifestyle adjustments. Knowing the risk factors and how to handle them early on can make a big difference in and help with a healthy pregnancy.”

"A high-risk pregnancy may stem from pre-existing maternal conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, heart or blood disorder or foetal conditions such as birth defects, genetic syndromes, anaemia etc. Consumption of alcohol, drugs or cigarettes, advanced maternal age or multi-foetal gestation may also lead to a high-risk pregnancy," says Dr Seema Sharma.(Pixabay)

Who is considered high-risk?

Age: Women under 17 or over 35 are more likely to experience complications. So, when you are planning a pregnancy, it is necessary to consider the age factor.

Women under 17 or over 35 are more likely to experience complications. So, when you are planning a pregnancy, it is necessary to consider the age factor. Medical history: Did you know? Conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, or autoimmune disorders can increase pregnancy risks. So, try to adopt healthy lifestyle choices to manage these conditions.

Did you know? Conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, or autoimmune disorders can increase pregnancy risks. So, try to adopt healthy lifestyle choices to manage these conditions. Previous pregnancy complications: A history of miscarriage, preterm labor, or cesarean delivery, placenta previa or previous surgical history of myomectomy ie, fibroid removal surgery, or any cancers which have been treated. Prenatal counselling will help a lot may make future pregnancies high-risk.

A history of miscarriage, preterm labor, or cesarean delivery, placenta previa or previous surgical history of myomectomy ie, fibroid removal surgery, or any cancers which have been treated. Prenatal counselling will help a lot may make future pregnancies high-risk. Lifestyle factors: Smoking, alcohol use, or substance abuse can impact the pregnancy.

Smoking, alcohol use, or substance abuse can impact the pregnancy. Issues like gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, or abnormal placenta positioning can be seen during the pregnancy and require close monitoring from an expert. One should be aware of these factors and opt for expert help for successful pregnancy outcomes.

If you have a high-risk pregnancy, then the baby might be at a higher risk of health problems before, during, or after delivery. It is important to take care.(Pixabay)

Tips to manage a high-risk pregnancy:

According to Dr Sucheta Parte, it is imperative to consult a qualified obstetrician experienced in managing high-risk pregnancies. Also, adhere to the guidance given by the expert only. She further suggested -

Frequent check-ups help monitor the baby’s growth and detect any issues early. Eat a balanced diet rich in iron, calcium and folic acid. Avoid processed foods, stay hydrated and avoid alcohol or smoking completely. In case of any conditions like diabetes or hypertension, work with your doctor to manage them during pregnancy. Gentle exercises like walking and stretching can help boost circulation and ease stress. It is essential and consult the doctor before initiating any fitness routine. Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or listening to calming music. Emotional well-being plays a big role in pregnancy health and helps one to stay calm and composed. Learn about your specific risk factors and understand warning signs like unusual pain, bleeding, or swelling so you can act quickly if needed.

Try to clear all your doubts for an expert to be able to make informed decisions. With close monitoring, informed care and a supportive environment, most high-risk pregnancies can be managed successfully. So, staying proactive is key to a safe and smooth journey to motherhood.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.