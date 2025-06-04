Hypertension during pregnancy? Know the early warning signs, risk factors and complications
Hypertension during pregnancy can lead to several dangers to the health of the mother and the baby. Know the symptoms to watch out for.
Gestational hypertension is a condition in which a pregnant woman experiences elevated blood pressure levels. If left unmanaged, it can pose serious health risks to both the mother and the baby. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Aruna Kalra, director of obstetrics and gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “It can emerge after the 20th week of pregnancy and must be closely monitored in order to ensure both mother and baby remain safe.” Also read | Hypertensive disorders during pregnancy increase cardiovascular risk of death after giving birth: Study
High blood pressure during pregnancy: Knowing the types
Dr Aruna Kalra explained, “Elevated blood pressure is a level of 140/90 mmHg or above. It may present in a few ways during pregnancy.”
Chronic hypertension: Existing prior to pregnancy or diagnosed prior to 20 weeks.
Gestational hypertension: Onset after 20 weeks with no organ damage.
Preeclampsia: A condition of elevated blood pressure accompanied by evidence of organ damage, such as the liver or kidneys. Also read | Preeclampsia: Why pregnant women should not ignore spike in blood pressure
Early warning signs to watch out for:
High blood pressure is often silent, but things to watch for are:
- Intense headaches not relieved by multiple medications
- Swelling in the face and hands or body
- Excessive weight gain or tightening of clothes
- Blurry vision or light sensitivity
- Pain below the ribs
What are the risk factors?
Several risk factors such as first time pregnancy or if the age of the mother is above 35, can lead to blood pressure spikes. If the mother has obesity, or if she conceives more than one baby at a time, it can also contribute to high blood pressure. History of kidney diseases, diabetes, hypertension or similar condition in previous pregnancy can also add to the risk. Also read | These blood pressure meds may harm your sperm health, pregnancy: Fertility expert shares solutions couples should know
How high blood pressure can complicate a pregnancy:
If not controlled immediately, high blood pressure can cause severe complications in a pregnancy, such as:
- Eclampsia and preeclampsia (seizures)
- Early separation of placenta, a condition known as placental abruption
- Preterm birth
- Low birth weight
- Greater incidence of cesarean delivery
- Kidney or liver dysfunction
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
