Your pregnancy survival guide: 5 doctor-approved tips for navigating body changes in every trimester with confidence

It is natural to feel conflicted about the physical transformations you are going through during pregnancy because our society often idealises a “perfect” pregnancy body, but every woman’s experience is unique. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neha Khandelwal, director of the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in New Delhi's Kailash Colony, suggested reminding yourself: Tips on understanding and embracing body image changes during pregnancy.(Image by Pixabay)

Your body is doing something miraculous.

The discomfort is temporary, but the bond with your baby will last a lifetime.

It’s okay to miss your old body, but don’t let it diminish your pride in what you’re achieving.

Dr Neha further advised, “Talk to other moms, join prenatal classes, or seek therapy if you feel overwhelmed by the emotional weight of body image changes.”

Women experience breast changes during the first, second and third trimester of pregnancy.(Image by Pavel Danilyuk on Pexels)

When to seek medical help

While many changes are normal, Dr Neha pointed out that some may signal a need for medical attention -

Severe swelling, especially in the hands and face

Blurred vision or persistent headaches

Sharp abdominal pain or consistent cramping

Bleeding or unusual discharge

Significant decrease in baby’s movements (after 28 weeks)

Never hesitate to call your doctor. Your concerns are always valid.

Your pregnancy survival guide: Doctor-approved tips for every body change.(Image by Gustavo Fring on Pexels)

Tips for navigating these changes with confidence

Dr Neha Khandelwal recommended -

Educate Yourself: Understanding what to expect helps reduce anxiety. Build a Support System: Connect with healthcare professionals, other moms, and loved ones. Celebrate the Milestones: Document your journey through photos, journaling, or baby bump updates. Practice Self-Care: A warm bath, a walk in nature, a relaxing playlist—all go a long way. Trust Your Instincts: No one knows your body better than you.

Pregnancy is a remarkable transformation, full of challenges, wonder, and personal growth. As your body changes, so does your perspective on strength, beauty and resilience. By understanding and embracing these changes, you are not only preparing to welcome your baby, you are honouring the powerful woman you are becoming.

Let your stretch marks be badges of strength. Let your tiredness be a signal to rest, not push harder. Let your new curves be reminders of the life you are growing. This is your journey. Own it with love, grace, and confidence.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.