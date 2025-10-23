Office interiors feeling dull? 5 tips to make workplaces happy spaces with trending dopamine decor style

Ever heard of the phrase ‘you are what you eat’? It means the food you eat shapes your entire well-being, from physical to mental health. Likewise, you are also where you work. Yes, the work responsibilities play a defining role, but the space that surrounds you matters just as much. The space needs to energise you, so that the hours at the office don't feel a monotonous slog, but more creative and enthusiastic. When your workspace is lively, your mood too is. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Workplaces are often seen as spaces of professionalism, and neutral colours, especially grey, usually dominate office interiors. But think about it, a lion's share of an employee's waking hours is spent at the office, and if the interiors are soul-sapping drab (like grey cubicles, bright overhead lights), then work performance is bound to dip sooner or later.

This is where dopamine decor style comes in. Dopamine is the happy hormone your brain releases. This decor aesthetic is inspired by this happy hormone, where the style is upbeat and lively.

To understand how workspace interiors can adopt dopamine decor, Shruti Ookhabhoy, CEO, The Canvas, ANJ Group, told HT Lifestyle about dopamine decor in workspace interiors.

“Employees today aren’t disengaged just because of the workload but also because of uninspiring workspace designs," Shruti said, highlighting how the workspace interiors can weigh down employees.

“Dopamine decor weaves joy through colours, textures, greenery and sustainable design. Done right, it can create an office that makes people feel good and boosts productivity. At the end of the day, it’s about building workplaces where people look forward to walking into,” she added. It suggests the importance of designing interiors to genuinely support well-being and focus, and not just for aesthetic purposes. When done well, dopamine decor in offices doesn't just look good; it also makes employees feel good, too.

Shruti Ookhabhoy shared these 5 decor tips with us on how dopamine decor style can be applied in office interiors:

1. Colour palettes

Colour palettes are bright and lively. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Beige or grey colours won’t work anymore; spaces need variety and vibrancy.

Do: A wall in deep teal paired with mustard accents, coral blended with sage green, or a burst of sunny yellow against warm neutrals can bring life to a space.

Don't: If the spaces have stark red walls or an overdose of grey, the office will feel agitating and lifeless.

A bold statement wall in reception, with acoustic panels or a large geometric artwork that sets the tone as soon as the employees walk in.

But workstations can be in muted tones, soft greys and off-whites, layered with warm lighting to keep focus intact.

2. Designing for wellbeing, not just efficiency

A cosy lounge appears homely. (Picture credit: Gemini AI )

An office has to not just look good but also feel good.

For example, a quiet lounge tucked away from the main floor, styled with low armchairs in soft boucle fabrics, warm pools of light from floor lamps and walls in muted greens or blues that instantly relax the eyes. Add in a coffee table stacked with books, and the corner feels homely than a corporate setup.

Greenery plays a significant role. Snake plants or rubber plants near high-traffic areas keep the air fresh and energy clean, while hanging pothos trailing down pantry walls softens otherwise sterile spaces.

Another option is a tall palm in a lounge corner paired with daylight-balancing blinds and warm LED lamps creates an office that works with the body’s natural rhythm.

3. Balancing playfulness with professional identity

A statement reception stirs curiosity and conversations. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Find the balance between playfulness and professional setup at work. The sweet spot lies in balancing vibrancy with credibility.

For example, picture a reception wall in ochre or terracotta panelling: warm, bold and instantly memorable. Or go for a woven tapestry that tells a story and gets visitors talking.

In client-facing areas, add polished wood, natural stone and muted fabrics that create professionalism.

At staff zones, create breakout pods upholstered in cobalt or mustard, writable walls that double up as brainstorming canvases, or even ceiling baffles in fun shapes and colours keep the energy flowing.

4. Sustainable style

Green wall adds a touch of nature indoors. (Picture credit: Gemini AI )

Office decor benefits if they are dynamic rather than meaningless fads that expire within months. The smartest design choices are the ones that evolve with the team.

Go for modular desks, stackable chairs, and reconfigurable partitions.

Add natural materials like bamboo, cork or reclaimed wood for warmth.

For greenery, create a living green wall in the cafeteria or breakout area. It becomes a focal point, a wellness booster and an instant mood-lifter all at once.

5. Niche designs

Spaces which are meant for brain storming can include design like this. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)