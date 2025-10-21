Fortis psychiatrist calls insomnia a hidden mental health emergency, says fixed eating and sleeping routine can help

Chronic insomnia is emerging as a widespread health challenge, affecting productivity, emotional balance, and overall quality of life. Irregular routines, poor dietary habits, and high stress levels have created this "silent crisis", says Dr Trideep Choudhury, Consultant Psychiatrist, Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Healthcare. But how to improve sleep naturally? Improve sleep quality with the right daily habits.(Freepik)

"A healthy sleep routine begins with structure. Fixed timings for sleep, meals, and daily activities bring a natural rhythm to the body’s internal clock. This balance not only improves sleep quality but also enhances focus and energy levels through the day. Disturbances in routine often lead to erratic sleep patterns, eventually contributing to chronic insomnia," Dr Choudhary tells Health Shots.

What is chronic insomnia?

Sleep disruption occurring three or more times a week for over three months is defined as chronic insomnia. It may manifest as difficulty falling asleep, waking frequently during the night, or waking up earlier than desired.

"The long-term impact of insomnia extends far beyond fatigue. It affects concentration, mood, interpersonal relationships, and work performance. Over time, it can lower self-esteem and even contribute to anxiety or depressive symptoms," explains the doctor.

Most people tend to overlook the early signs of insomnia until they begin to notice reduced productivity or emotional imbalance. However, if you continue to prioritizing structured routines, good sleep hygiene, balanced meals, and regular physical activity, it can go a long way in preventing this growing mental health concern.

How to improve sleep quality?

According to the expert, there are a few habits and practices that may help improve sleep quality.

1. Sleep hygiene

This plays a crucial role. "The bedroom should be calm, dimly lit, and reserved only for rest. Late-night exposure to screens, heavy meals, or stimulants such as caffeine, nicotine, or alcohol interferes with the body’s ability to wind down," says Dr Choudhary. Even small habits, such as taking a warm bath before bedtime, can help the body relax and prepare for sleep.

2. Avoid misconceptions

The doctor advises that people must avoid the misconception that alcohol aids sleep. While it may induce drowsiness, it disrupts the deeper, restorative stages of sleep, leaving the person more fatigued.

3. Manage daily stress

Emotional strain from work or relationships often keeps the mind active long after the day has ended. "Unhealthy coping habits, such as smoking or alcohol use, can make matters worse. Learning adaptive ways to handle stress through mindfulness, balanced nutrition, and regular physical activity can greatly improve sleep health," adds Dr Choudhary.

4. Exercise

Indulge in moderate exercise in a consistent routine as it can enhance blood circulation and regulate brain chemicals that promote relaxation and better sleep.

5. Pay attention to medical conditions

Disorders like thyroid imbalance, chronic pain, headaches, gastrointestinal problems, or neurological issues can disturb sleep patterns. Treating or managing these root causes is essential for sustained improvement in sleep. "Some people also experience specific sleep-related disorders such as restless leg syndrome, where discomfort in the legs disturbs rest, or sleep apnea, where breathing pauses during sleep cause repeated awakenings. These conditions require proper medical evaluation and management by a sleep specialist," Dr Chaudhary says.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)