An avocado a day, keeps insomnia away: Here’s what study says

Avocados are widely celebrated for their numerous health benefits, ranging from supporting heart health to aiding weight loss. However, promoting better sleep isn't typically one of the reasons people reach for this superfood. But according to a recent study led by Dr. Kristina Petersen of Pennsylvania State University, eating one avocado a day for six months may help improve sleep quality and regulate your sleep schedule.

Findings of the study:

The study involved nearly 1,000 adults with abdominal obesity. Half of the participants were instructed to consume one large avocado daily, while the other half continued their usual diet with minimal avocado intake. While researchers anticipated improvements in cholesterol levels and overall diet quality, a surprising and welcome finding was the significant enhancement in sleep scores. Also read | How to eat avocados: Diet food of diabetics to perfect friend for weight loss

How can avocado improve sleep?

The researchers noted in their paper that avocado’s nutritional makeup can help in improving sleep quality. The paper noted that avocados are “rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, dietary fiber, potassium, folate, vitamin K, copper, and pantothenic acid.” These nutrients can help in inducing better sleep – however more research is needed for conviction.



The researchers concluded, “Intake of 1 avocado per day for 26 weeks did not significantly affect the total cardiovascular health score in US adults with abdominal obesity. However, diet quality, sleep health, and blood lipids improved with daily avocado intake.”

Adding an avocado to daily diet:

Adding an avocado to your daily diet may help improve sleep quality and regulate sleep patterns. What makes this approach even more promising is its sustainability; most participants adhered to this simple dietary change throughout the study.

The researchers did not specify the ideal timing for avocado consumption to maximize its sleep-related benefits. They noted that the method of intake, whether blended into a smoothie, spread on toast, or tossed into a salad, can be flexible and personalised. However, they emphasised that while avocado may support better sleep, it should be incorporated as part of a broader set of healthy lifestyle habits for lasting impact. Also read | Weight loss to digestion, 6 wonderful benefits of avocados

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.