Soha Ali Khan shows 4 simple exercises you must do before lifting weights in gym to prevent injuries, get better results

Weightlifting — whether with resistance bands, gym weights, or simply your own bodyweight — is an incredible way to strengthen muscles, torch calories, and boost metabolism. But diving in without a proper warm-up can lead to injuries and subpar results. Actor and fitness enthusiast Soha Ali Khan has now highlighted the importance of mobility exercises to prep your body for heavy lifting. Also read | 48-year-old Raipur mom who lost 43 kg shows 'side effect of lifting weights' in before and after pics According to Soha Ali Khan, here are some exercises you can do before you start strength training. (Instagram/ Soha Ali Khan)

In an Instagram post on October 28, Soha gave a glimpse of her pre-weight-lifting workout and shared some exercises you need to do before lifting weights . She wrote in her caption, “Today we are lifting heavy (legs) at the gym, so first ... we move, we stretch! Mobility may look like the warm-up you can skip, but it's the crucial first set. Mobility preps your body to load up without locking up and is your insurance against injuries.”

In the workout video she posted, Soha Ali Khan showed a series of stretching and mobility exercises designed to warm up the body, specifically the legs, before a heavy lifting session. She said these exercises will open up your muscles and joints, increasing your range of motion and reducing injury risk.

So, take a cue from Soha and get ready to lift like a pro. Here are some of the exercises she swears by:

1. Hip hinge

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, engage your core, and slowly hinge forward at the hips with a neutral spine until you feel a hamstring stretch, then return to start by pushing through your heels.

2. Cossack squat or lateral lunge

A wide stance in which you can shift your weight laterally, bending one knee into a deep squat/lunge while keeping the other leg relatively straight, with the foot flat or lifted slightly: move from side to side.

3. Seated torso twists or Russian twist variation

Sit on the floor with knees bent and feet either on the floor or slightly lifted, and lean back slightly and twist the torso from side to side, tapping the hands near the floor on each side.

4. Standing high knees

While standing, alternately bring one knee up toward the chest/hip level in a marching motion.

