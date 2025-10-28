Measles cases in US: Check symptoms, treatment and prevention of the highly contagious disease

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that as of October 21, 2025, the US had reported a staggering 1,618 confirmed measles cases, with 12 percent requiring hospitalisation and three confirmed deaths. This marks the highest annual case count since the US declared measles eliminated in 2000. Texas has been hit the hardest, with nearly 800 reported cases of measles. Also read | Measles is one of the world's most contagious viruses. Here's what to know Measles vaccination programs have been instrumental in saving millions of lives over the past two decades. However, outbreaks continue to occur in areas with low vaccination coverage, particularly where children are unvaccinated.(REUTERS)

The highly contagious illness caused by a virus can lead to severe complications. The disease spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, sneezes, or talks, making it a significant public health concern. Amid measles resurgence, which has become a growing concern in the US, here's what you need to know.

What is measles?

Before it was part of routine childhood immunisations, measles caused millions of deaths around the world. Measles causes a widespread rash and flu-like symptoms – but measles isn’t just a rash. It can make you severely ill and lead to life-threatening complications like brain inflammation and pneumonia. It can also make you more likely to get sick with other infections.

As per Clevelandclinic.org, the measles rash usually starts as flat spots on your face. On lighter skin, it appears red. On dark skin, it could appear purple or darker than the skin around it, or it might be hard to see. The rash spreads downward over your neck, chest, back, arms, legs and feet. The spots might blend together as they spread. There might be some areas that are raised bumps and some that are flat. It doesn’t usually itch.

Measles symptoms and diagnosis

As per Clevelandclinic.org, measles symptoms include a high fever, barky cough, red eyes, runny nose, and a distinctive rash. Diagnosis is typically made through a physical exam, blood tests, and swabs from the nose or throat.

Measles symptoms don’t appear all at once. A fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes may appear first. Koplik’s spots (Red spots with white centres in your mouth) might appear two to three days later and fade when the rash begins. The rash appears three to five days after your initial symptoms start. A high fever may develop with the rash.

Measles symptoms include:

⦿ High fever

⦿ Barky cough

⦿ Red or bloodshot eyes

⦿ Runny nose

⦿ Tiredness

⦿ Koplik’s spots

⦿ Rash

⦿ Digestive symptoms, like diarrhea, stomach pain and vomiting

⦿ Sore throat

⦿ Muscle pain

⦿ Headache

Prevention is key

The measles vaccine is extremely effective at preventing the disease. According to Clevelandclinic.org, two doses of the MMR or MMRV vaccine are required for full protection. Vaccination is crucial, as measles can spread rapidly in communities with low vaccination coverage.

Measles can spread by:

⦿ Being around someone with measles, including talking, sharing food or drinks, kissing, shaking hands or hugging

⦿ Touching a surface or object containing the virus and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes

⦿ Vertical transmission — from a pregnant woman to the fetus or baby during pregnancy, delivery or while breastfeeding

Is measles contagious?

Yes, measles is highly contagious, which means it spreads easily from person to person. As per Clevelandclinic.org, experts estimate that if one person in a room of unvaccinated people has measles, 9 out of 10 people in the room will catch it. You’re contagious about four days before you develop a rash until about four days after the rash starts.

How to protect yourself and others?

If you've been exposed to measles, consult a doctor immediately. They can guide you on managing symptoms and reducing the risk of severe illness. Remember, prevention is the best defence against this highly contagious disease.

Is there a cure for measles?

There’s no cure and no specific treatment for measles. If you’re treated in a hospital, a doctor might give you vitamin A to reduce your risk of serious complications. But you shouldn't treat yourself with vitamin A without a doctor watching to avoid organ damage, as per Clevelandclinic.org -- too much vitamin A can lead to a serious condition called vitamin A toxicity. Vitamin A won't cure or prevent measles.

How long does measles last?

Measles usually lasts 10 to 14 days if you don’t have complications.

Do you have to isolate with measles?

Yes, if you have measles, you should isolate for four days after the rash appears, as per Clevelandclinic.org. You should wear an N95 mask, and so should doctors and anyone who’s helping care for you. Ask your doctor when it’s okay to be around other people and return to work or school.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.