Kelley Mack cause of death: What is glioma of the central nervous system? All on Chicago Med star's health issues

Kelley Mack, actor famous for her roles in ‘The Walking Dead’, ‘9-1-1’ and ‘Chicago Med’, died last week, her family confirmed on Tuesday. She was 33 years old. It is reported that she passed away in her hometown of Cincinnati after a battle with glioma of the central nervous system. Kelley Mack died of glioma of the central nervous system at 33(X)

Mack graduated from Hinsdale Central High School in 2010 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in cinematography from Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film in 2014.

Her interest in performing began after receiving a mini video camera as a birthday gift, which led to appearances in commercials as a child actor. She later won an acting award from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts for her debut performance in The Elephant Garden, a film that earned the Student Visionary Award at the 2008 Tribeca Film Festival.

She was best known for her television roles, including Addy in Season 9 of The Walking Dead, Penelope Jacobs in Season 8 of Chicago Med, and appearances on FOX’s 9-1-1. Her film credits include Alice in Broadcast Signal Intrusion, Wilda in Delicate Arch, and Ricky in the upcoming Universal.

Beyond acting, Kelley Mack was also a screenwriter, collaborating with her mother, Kristen Klebenow, on multiple feature-length scripts. Among their projects was On The Black, a 1950s-era college baseball story inspired by her maternal grandparents’ time at Ohio University.

She is survived by her parents, Kristen and Lindsay Klebenow; sister Kathryn; brother Parker; and grandparents Lois and Larry Klebenow.

What is glioma of the central nervous system?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a glioma ‘is a tumor that forms when glial cells grow out of control. Normally, these cells support nerves and help your central nervous system work. Gliomas usually grow in the brain, but can also form in the spinal cord’.

“Gliomas are malignant (cancerous), but some can be very slow growing. They’re primary brain tumors, meaning they originate in the brain tissue,” the website further states.